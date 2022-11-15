ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

More U.S. Kids Are Heading to ERs After Drinking Cough Suppressant

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter
HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veKEC_0jBYikR700
Adobe Stock

More kids and teens are winding up in the ER after taking too much of the common cough suppressant benzonatate

While the poisonings are largely accidental in those under 5, older kids and teens are more likely to intentionally abuse the medication

Experts urge parents to limit use of the cough suppressant in the home and keep it out of the reach of children

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Increasing numbers of young children are showing up in emergency rooms after accidentally ingesting the cough suppressant benzonatate, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday.

Benzonatate is a non-narcotic cough suppressant first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1958 for children ages 10 and up. It works by reducing the cough reflex in the lungs and airways.

"Benzonatate is an appealing cough and cold medication due to its non-narcotic properties," said Dr. Elise Perlman, an emergency department physician at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, N.Y.

"For this reason, there has been a notable increase in benzonatate prescriptions; however, there has also been a concomitant rise in toxicity and adverse effects reported," said Perlman, who was not involved in the study.

The number of children under 5 and those aged 10 to 15 seen in emergency rooms between 2010 and 2018 did indeed increase significantly, according to researchers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The increase in benzonatate poisoning between 2010 and 2018 may actually be an unintended effect of public efforts to reduce inappropriate narcotic prescribing, said FDA spokeswoman Chanapa Tantibanchachai. Over the same time, prescriptions for cough medicines that contain codeine and hydrocodone dropped.

For the study, researchers led by Dr. Ivone Kim, of the FDA's Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology, collected data on nearly 4,700 cases of benzonatate poisoning reported to U.S. poison control centers from 2010 to 2018.

Of these reported cases, 77% were accidental exposures and most involved children under 5 (83%). Most benzonatate cases that involved misuse or abuse were among children ages 10 to 16 (61%), the researchers found.

The number of children prescribed benzonatate cough medicines has increased by 62%, from about 217,000 in 2012 to 351,000 in 2019. As the number of prescriptions increased, so did the number of those who went to emergency rooms after overdosing on the drug, according to the study.

Among those under 17 who accidentally overdosed, 79% had no side effects, 2% had moderate side effects, less than 1% had significant side effects, and a small fraction of 1% died.

Deaths involved children aged 9 months to 4 years. Clinical effects included cardiac arrest, respiratory arrest, seizure, cough or choking, nonreactive dilated pupils, acidosis, high blood sugar, electrolyte abnormalities, excess secretions, slow heartbeat and no heartbeat, the researchers noted.

Among 133 older children who intentionally overdosed on benzonatate, 66% had no side effects and 13% had moderate side effects. There were no major side effects or deaths in this age group, the researchers found.

Tantibanchachai said the researchers advise keeping cough medicines that contain this drug out of the reach of children.

Numerous studies and case reports have been published describing serious toxicity from both unintentional and intentional ingestions of benzonatate including agitation, dangerously abnormal heart rhythms, seizures, cardiac arrest and death, she said.

"When someone is sick with a nagging and unrelenting cough, it is natural to seek treatment to hasten recovery using a 'quick fix.' Benzonatate is one of them," Perlman said. "This is important because simply having these and other medications in the home runs the inherent risk of both unintentional and intentional ingestions among young children and adolescents leading to toxic adverse effects, some of which can be fatal even in small quantities."

Young children are more likely to try medications based on accessibility, look, taste and smell, while teens are more likely to misuse or abuse medications in the home with "suicidal intent," Perlman said.

"It is of utmost importance to remain cognizant that what we bring into our homes poses a threat and can compromise the safety of our children," Perlman advised. "As parents, this initiative starts by limiting the use of over-the-counter and prescribed medications, such as benzonatate and other cough and cold remedies, and keeping medications out of reach and safely stored to prevent exploration, misuse and abuse."

When it comes to cough and cold symptoms, the focus should be on supportive care, including pain control and oral hydration without the instinct for a "quick fix" using cough and cold medications such as benzonatate, she said.

The report was published online Nov. 15 in the journal Pediatrics.

More information

For more on benzonatate, see the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

SOURCES: Chanapa Tantibanchachai, MS, spokeswoman, U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Elise Perlman, MD, emergency department physician, Cohen Children's Medical Center, Queens, N.Y.; Pediatrics, Nov. 15, 2022, online

Comments / 6

Erin Kordelewski
4d ago

Problem is most kids don’t normally even need it, we cough to get the stuff up and out, a good expectorant is what helps most! As far as abusing it, that is why many of these medications require you to be 18 to buy them, and they keep them behind the counter. This should go for ANY AND ALL medications with that type of chemical.

Reply
2
Francine Romero
4d ago

Man my sister would get RoboFried with robitussin that’s probably why she has so many mental problems now.

Reply(1)
3
Related
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
BGR.com

New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now

Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.
GEORGIA STATE
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
technologynetworks.com

Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
Marry Evens

Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy