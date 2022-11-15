Funding worth 3.4 million is available in Wisconsin. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,000 in bonuses. This payment is a thank-you for working during the pandemic. It is also a helping hand for the high cost of living due to inflation. This announcement was made by Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison, Wisconsin. She also made the following statements below. (source)

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO