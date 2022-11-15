ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

veronapress.com

Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison

With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Community Events Calendar: Nov. 17 through Nov. 24

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Nov. 24. ‘We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers’ traveling display. Runs through Nov. 29 at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. “We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ Historymakers’ explores the...
VERONA, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Sons of Norway Fall Bake Sale & Member Vendor Sale is Nov. 19

Sons of Norway - Mandt Lodge will hold its annual Fall Bake and Vendor Sale, including lefse and donuts, Norwegian and American baked goods, Mandt Lodge cookbooks, rømmegrøt and fish chowder (ready to eat), meatballs (take home to heat), and other items to be sold. Vendors will be there with a wide variety of items for sale, including alpaca, honey, quilt and sewing projects, gnomes and Norsk items.
STOUGHTON, WI
Aneka Duncan

Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000

Funding worth 3.4 million is available in Wisconsin. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,000 in bonuses. This payment is a thank-you for working during the pandemic. It is also a helping hand for the high cost of living due to inflation. This announcement was made by Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison, Wisconsin. She also made the following statements below. (source)
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Village president will not seek reelection

Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch revealed he will not seek reelection to the Village Board via his official Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 12. Glysch has been on the Village Board for about the last five years: three as a trustee and the last two as president. “I’ve always...
OREGON, WI
madisonstartups.com

NorthStar Breaks Ground on New Facility

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes has broken ground on a new facility that will house a planned contract development and manufacturing business unit called Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), the company announced recently. According to a release, the CDMO will provide collaborator companies with a full range of customized radiopharmaceutical...
BELOIT, WI
veronapress.com

White appointed to VASD Board of Education

The Verona Area School District Board of Education appointed Korbey White to fill an at-large vacant board seat on Monday, Nov. 14. White was sworn in on Monday night. He is filling the vacant post after former VASD board member Yanna Williams moved out of state. Since the seat is an at-large board position, any eligible elector living in Verona can fill the seat, according to a news release from the VASD on Monday.
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

In first budget meeting, City Council nixes River Food Pantry funding

Madison City Council started budget deliberations Tuesday after over three hours of public comment. But it got stuck on the first item of the night in a two-hour debate on if, and how, to provide funds for a new River Food Pantry facility. First, the council moved through changes recommended...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Madison artist brings painted, wooden flock to east side neighborhood

There’s a street on Madison’s east side that’s dotted with large-than-life birds. A sandhill crane, a red-winged black bird, a pink flamingo. No two are alike — except for a couple of cardinals. Artist Jo Jensen is behind the eye-catching, wooden replicas. She says what started...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Mercyhealth to offer full-ride scholarships to Blackhawk Technical College

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A new scholarship program announced Tuesday will help Rock County students pay for education in health care. The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better scholarship offers a full-ride to Blackhawk Technical College including tuition, books and fees, for students entering one of the following programs: Nursing; Radiography; Surgical Technology; Culinary Arts; Phlebotomy Technician.
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Student homelessness grows in Madison

In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
MADISON, WI
otenews.com

New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January

Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Parisi signs $853 million dollar budget

Touting the slogan, “Opportunity Out of Adversity,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the 2023 county budget on Wednesday, Nov. 16. According to a county news release, the $853 million dollar spending plan works to “prioritize life’s basic needs, housing, mental health supports, restorative justice, conservation initiatives, and more.”
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI

