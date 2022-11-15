Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
veronapress.com
Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
Daily Cardinal
Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison
With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
veronapress.com
Community Events Calendar: Nov. 17 through Nov. 24
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Nov. 24. ‘We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers’ traveling display. Runs through Nov. 29 at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. “We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ Historymakers’ explores the...
stoughtonnews.com
Sons of Norway Fall Bake Sale & Member Vendor Sale is Nov. 19
Sons of Norway - Mandt Lodge will hold its annual Fall Bake and Vendor Sale, including lefse and donuts, Norwegian and American baked goods, Mandt Lodge cookbooks, rømmegrøt and fish chowder (ready to eat), meatballs (take home to heat), and other items to be sold. Vendors will be there with a wide variety of items for sale, including alpaca, honey, quilt and sewing projects, gnomes and Norsk items.
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000
Funding worth 3.4 million is available in Wisconsin. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,000 in bonuses. This payment is a thank-you for working during the pandemic. It is also a helping hand for the high cost of living due to inflation. This announcement was made by Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison, Wisconsin. She also made the following statements below. (source)
nbc15.com
Janesville Chinese restaurant, Cozy Inn, celebrates 100 years in business
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Venturing twenty steps up to the second story of 214 W. Milwaukee Street will land you inside of Cozy Inn, the Chinese restaurant celebrating a milestone of 100 years in business this November. It’s an anniversary that continues to make Cozy Inn one of the oldest...
oregonobserver.com
Village president will not seek reelection
Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch revealed he will not seek reelection to the Village Board via his official Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 12. Glysch has been on the Village Board for about the last five years: three as a trustee and the last two as president. “I’ve always...
madisonstartups.com
NorthStar Breaks Ground on New Facility
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes has broken ground on a new facility that will house a planned contract development and manufacturing business unit called Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), the company announced recently. According to a release, the CDMO will provide collaborator companies with a full range of customized radiopharmaceutical...
veronapress.com
White appointed to VASD Board of Education
The Verona Area School District Board of Education appointed Korbey White to fill an at-large vacant board seat on Monday, Nov. 14. White was sworn in on Monday night. He is filling the vacant post after former VASD board member Yanna Williams moved out of state. Since the seat is an at-large board position, any eligible elector living in Verona can fill the seat, according to a news release from the VASD on Monday.
captimes.com
In first budget meeting, City Council nixes River Food Pantry funding
Madison City Council started budget deliberations Tuesday after over three hours of public comment. But it got stuck on the first item of the night in a two-hour debate on if, and how, to provide funds for a new River Food Pantry facility. First, the council moved through changes recommended...
wisconsinlife.org
Madison artist brings painted, wooden flock to east side neighborhood
There’s a street on Madison’s east side that’s dotted with large-than-life birds. A sandhill crane, a red-winged black bird, a pink flamingo. No two are alike — except for a couple of cardinals. Artist Jo Jensen is behind the eye-catching, wooden replicas. She says what started...
UW Health struggles to fill medical positions, holds hiring fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Businesses across the nation continue to struggle to keep fully staffed, but some industries are struggling more than others. UW Health worked to combat its shortage by holding a hiring event on Tuesday. It had a good turn out, and several potential employees said that they were excited about this opportunity. […]
WIFR
Mercyhealth to offer full-ride scholarships to Blackhawk Technical College
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A new scholarship program announced Tuesday will help Rock County students pay for education in health care. The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better scholarship offers a full-ride to Blackhawk Technical College including tuition, books and fees, for students entering one of the following programs: Nursing; Radiography; Surgical Technology; Culinary Arts; Phlebotomy Technician.
captimes.com
Student homelessness grows in Madison
In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
otenews.com
New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January
Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
Madison Streets Division prepares ahead of Tuesday snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year. The first accumulating snowfall of the season is set to arrive in the area on Tuesday, causing headaches for drivers on Madison roads. It’s the job of the Streets Division crews to make sure the roads are plowed and salted during...
A southwest Wisconsin town goes above and beyond to honor its veterans
A special unveiling in southwest Wisconsin is honoring veterans decades -- and in some cases, centuries -- after their service.
veronapress.com
Parisi signs $853 million dollar budget
Touting the slogan, “Opportunity Out of Adversity,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the 2023 county budget on Wednesday, Nov. 16. According to a county news release, the $853 million dollar spending plan works to “prioritize life’s basic needs, housing, mental health supports, restorative justice, conservation initiatives, and more.”
Daily Cardinal
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
Comments / 0