cbs4indy.com
Teens targeted food delivery drivers in series of armed robberies, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested two teenagers accused in a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the investigation began on Nov. 10. Investigators believe a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were involved. Two of the robberies occurred just a day...
Fox 59
Attempted car theft leads to deadly shooting and suspect arrested for murder
An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder after police say the shot and killed someone trying to steal his car. With surveillance cameras rolling at the Marathon gas station, police believe an attempted car theft turned deadly. Attempted car theft leads to deadly shooting and …. An Indianapolis...
Police: Indy man arrested for murder of man who tried to steal his car
With surveillance cameras rolling at the Marathon gas station, police believe an attempted car theft turned deadly.
Man arrested for alleged role in 2 Indianapolis armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man was arrested last week for his alleged role in two armed robberies, IMPD announced Tuesday. James Bennett is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show. Just after...
Muncie Police Department to take ‘immediate steps’ to fire officer who unjustly punched, tasered arrestees
The Muncie Police Department is preparing to take the steps necessary to fire an officer who admitted to unjustly punching, kicking and tasering arrestees before lieing about it in reports.
Family asking for community’s help finding who killed 18-year-old Vyshonn Harrington
INDIANAPOLIS – As Antessha Skinner holds a pillow covered in her nephew’s pictures, other family members behind her hold reward posters. “It’s kind of hard because it’s been a year and we still have nothing,” said Antessha Skinner, the victim’s aunt. Last year on November 12, Vyshonn Harrington planned to meet a woman at an […]
Muncie police officer pleads guilty to unjustly punching, tasering arrestees
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie police officer has pleaded guilty in an excessive force lawsuit that says he unjustly punched, kicked and tasered arrestees and then lied about it in reports. Chase Winkle, an officer with the Muncie Police Department who has been on unpaid leave since being arrested in 2020, plead guilty to 11 […]
cbs4indy.com
‘Where was my money?’ Court documents detail deadly shooting over $500
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces murder charges after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend over $500 that she was supposed to hold for him to buy license plates for his new vehicle. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Robert Reed Jr., a...
WISH-TV
IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
Current Publishing
Carmel police investigating apparent murder/attempted suicide on Johnson Drive
The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and her husband injured in an apparent murder/attempted suicide. Upon responding to a welfare check at approximately 8:24 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 700 block of Johnson Drive in Carmel, police found Susan Shaw, 63, deceased from a gunshot wound, and John Shaw, 79, suffering from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Man routinely kept Glock on dollhouse inside Muncie home where 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man routinely left his Glock on a dollhouse inside his girlfriend’s home, he told police. On Monday afternoon, his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son found the firearm and shot himself in the head in front of his 2-year-old sister. The little boy was pronounced dead at IU Health Memorial Hospital.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
cbs4indy.com
4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
DOCS: Muncie man strangled a 5-year-old boy while wrestling, convicted by jury
MUNCIE, Ind. — Wrestling with a 5-year-old. Internal bleeding. Felony charges. Court documents are providing insight into why a Delaware County jury convicted a Muncie man of battery and strangulation of a child. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie faces up to eight and a half years in prison...
Robbed at gunpoint: east side worker recounts weekend incident
What happened on Sunday is still fresh on the mind of a man who works at T-Mobile on the city’s east side – near 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
proclaimerscv.com
4-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself in the Head In Front of His 2-Year-Old Sister in Muncie
A man and his girlfriend were charged and arrested after a 4-year-old boy found a gun inside a dollhouse and shot himself in front of her 2-year-old sister. The Muncie Police Department responded to a home in Burlington Drive after they received a call that a child shot himself. When the police officers arrived at the scene, they found the 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the head.
IMPD asks for help finding missing 70-year-old man
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 70-year-old man last seen Tuesday.
Woman killed in north side shooting was mother of suspect's girlfriend
The woman killed in a shooting last week on the city's north side was the mother of the suspect's girlfriend, court documents reveal.
cbs4indy.com
Convicted Delaware County child molester sentenced to 145 years
MUNCIE, Ind. – A judge sentenced an Albany man to more than 140 years in prison in a child molestation case. In October, 37-year-old Thomas Lee Beall was convicted on five counts of child molesting. Prosecutors had asked for a total sentence of 162 years. Delaware County Circuit Judge...
cbs4indy.com
Shooting on Indy’s south side leaves 1 critically wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically wounded Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Fairfax Drive around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. This is near the intersection of Fairfax Road and McFarland Road. When officers arrived,...
