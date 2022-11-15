ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Teens targeted food delivery drivers in series of armed robberies, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested two teenagers accused in a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the investigation began on Nov. 10. Investigators believe a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were involved. Two of the robberies occurred just a day...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for alleged role in 2 Indianapolis armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man was arrested last week for his alleged role in two armed robberies, IMPD announced Tuesday. James Bennett is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show. Just after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel police investigating apparent murder/attempted suicide on Johnson Drive

The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and her husband injured in an apparent murder/attempted suicide. Upon responding to a welfare check at approximately 8:24 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 700 block of Johnson Drive in Carmel, police found Susan Shaw, 63, deceased from a gunshot wound, and John Shaw, 79, suffering from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CARMEL, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m.
MUNCIE, IN
proclaimerscv.com

4-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself in the Head In Front of His 2-Year-Old Sister in Muncie

A man and his girlfriend were charged and arrested after a 4-year-old boy found a gun inside a dollhouse and shot himself in front of her 2-year-old sister. The Muncie Police Department responded to a home in Burlington Drive after they received a call that a child shot himself. When the police officers arrived at the scene, they found the 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the head.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Convicted Delaware County child molester sentenced to 145 years

MUNCIE, Ind. – A judge sentenced an Albany man to more than 140 years in prison in a child molestation case. In October, 37-year-old Thomas Lee Beall was convicted on five counts of child molesting. Prosecutors had asked for a total sentence of 162 years. Delaware County Circuit Judge...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Shooting on Indy’s south side leaves 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically wounded Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Fairfax Drive around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. This is near the intersection of Fairfax Road and McFarland Road. When officers arrived,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

