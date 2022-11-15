Read full article on original website
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Nov. 17
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Nov. 17. Adult male arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. Welfare Check, 11:47 p.m. Female placed under arrest for multiple offenses...
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Nov. 16
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Traffic stop on Bemidji Ave. and 15th St. NE. Driver arrested for outstanding warrant. Traffic Stop, 8:42 p.m. Traffic stop on the 1500 block of Bemidji...
MnDOT wraps up 2022 construction season
MnDOT has wrapped up its 2022 construction season with nearly 260 projects in the books. According to a release, one of the more notable projects was the Highway 71 project in Bemidji, with a resurface, a new roundabout and nine intersection improvements. MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger says the robust season...
Public hearing on proposed changes to Bemidji’s rental code Monday
The Bemidji City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes to the city’s rental code in their meeting Monday. At the last meeting, there was some discourse on the issue of changing the occupancy limits from a family or four unrelated adults in a single unit, to an occupancy limit based solely on the square footage of the unit.
Bemidji man facing new charges after crashing into two buildings, leading pursuit
A 25-year-old Bemidji man is facing numerous charges after crashing into one building, leading a pursuit, then crashing into another building. The Bemidji Police Department says they received a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday from someone reporting they were having a mental health crisis. Officers responded to the Sanford Walk-in Clinic and spoke with Damian Smith.
