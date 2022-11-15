Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
Inside the Hell of Purchasing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Tickets: Crashes, Queues and Crying
Trying to see Taylor Swift live? You’re on your own, kid. Tickets for the pop star’s highly-anticipated “Eras Tour” became available for presale on Tuesday morning to lucky Swifties selected as “verified fans” by Ticketmaster. However, for many, today wasn’t a fairytale. I...
Taylor Swift Fans Are Blasting Ticketmaster & The Scramble For Tickets Is Getting Ridic
If you've been trying to get Taylor Swift tickets all day and so far have not been successful, you're not alone. Pre-sale tickets for Swift's 2023 "Eras Tour" went on sale in the U.S. on Tuesday morning and the demand was so high that it crashed the Ticketmaster website. In...
The Funniest (And Saddest) Tweets About Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets
Ticketmaster better sleep with one eye open, according to these Swifties.
Why Ticketmaster's Verified Fan System Is Giving Taylor Swift Fans a Major Headache—and How to Actually Find Tickets
Fans trying to buy tickets for concerts by artists like Taylor Swift have been met with frustration due to Ticketmaster’s convoluted system.
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Popculture
Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Queue Has Fans Riled up Over Eras Tour Tickets
Ticketmaster has some explaining to do to Taylor Swift fans. As CNN noted, Swifties have been attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. However, they've been encountering problems with Ticketmaster's queue, leading to some rather spirited reactions about the ticket situation on Twitter. On Tuesday, pre-sale tickets...
Taylor Swift Tickets Are On Sale. Fans Say It’s Their Hunger Games
What does Tuesday, Nov. 15 mean to you? If you’re an average person, it’s probably just another day. But for Taylor Swift fans desperate to snag tickets to the pop star’s latest stadium tour, today isn’t just another Tuesday — it’s all-out war. The...
Taylor Swift Ticket Sales Crash Ticketmaster, Ignite Fan Backlash, Renew Calls To Break Up Service: “Ticketmaster Is A Monopoly”
Fans trying to purchase seats for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which went on sale this morning, were irate at Ticketmaster for long waits, technical glitches and outright site crashes. Some compared it to The Hunger Games. Overwhelming demand from the same fans who had rocketed 10 songs from Swift’s...
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony premieres this weekend on HBO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was one of the most star-studded editions in the event’s 37-year history. Held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony was full of epic performances, surprise appearances and emotional speeches. You’ve...
Want to see Taylor Swift in New Jersey — good luck!
Millions of Taylor Swift fans brought the Ticketmaster website to crawl on Tuesday. It was so slow many thought the site has crashed. Ticketmaster says the site did not crash, but, "There has been unprecedented demand for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale." Swift's "Eras" tour has 52 dates, with more possible. It...
Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga
TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week.Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018.Swift announced her US tour in early November shortly after the release of her latest album Midnights.Presale tickets were released on Tuesday (15 November) with some appearing on resale sites for as much as $22,000, reported The Guardian.While hosting Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah joked that the crash will have resulted...
Taylor Swift Tour Sparks A New Round Of Ticketmaster Backlash
Anytime Taylor Swift does anything, chaos quickly follows. Because of the pandemic, Swift hasn’t had a proper tour since 2018. Since then, she’s released a whopping four albums of new material, including her recent “Midnights,” and also issued re-recorded and expanded versions of her albums “Fearless” and “Red.” So that’s a lot of material that hasn’t gotten a live rendition, as well as a lot of pent-up fan demand.
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
Jimi Hendrix, Neil Young, Disturbed, Nickelback lead onslaught of new rock releases this week
The Friday before Thanksgiving is usually a prime new music release week, with artists and labels jockeying to put product in stores in front of the holiday rush. This year is no exception as some major names deliver both fresh and archival titles for our listening pleasure (all subject to change)...
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Disaster Spurs Tennessee AG Probe of Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift fans are outraged after waiting hours and shelling out big money just for a shot at getting tickets -- and they've griped enough to spark a new antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster. Ever since Tuesday, Swifties have been sounding off about the disastrous presale for Taylor's upcoming tour, but...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0