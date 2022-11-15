CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital is proud to recognize Leslie Bliss from Sparrow Medical Group Greenville as its Caregiver of the Quarter. Leslie has been part of the SMG Greenville team for the past nine years and is an example of the highly skilled caregivers who provide leading-edge medicine at Sparrow. She works as a Referral Coordinator, ensuring patients are scheduled for testing and appointments for their specialized care.

CARSON CITY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO