Brown County, MN

NEW ULM WOMAN HURT IN CRASH

A New Ulm woman was hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County this (Friday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 7:42 am to Highway 60 in Lincoln Township. Authorities say a GMC Terrain was travelling westbound on Highway 60 and collided with a Ford Edge which also westbound on 60. Driver of the Edge Lori Ann Goosen of Madelia wasn’t hurt but the driver of theTerrain Nicole Campo of New Ulm was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The road was snow and ice covered. Madelia ambulance assisted at the scene.
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple people suffered serious injures after a van crashed into a tree on Thursday. It happened in Nicollet County on Highway 169 near Mile Marker 72 at around 7 a.m. A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was traveling southbound when it lost...
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Investigation continues into drone shooting

Ashland County Assistant District Attorney Ruth Kressel and federal authorities continue to investigate an incident in which Ashland resident Scott Bretting is accused of shooting down a drone that was flying over his property. Bad River tribal member Joe Bates said he was piloting a drone and recording video on...
Granite Falls man hurt in crash near Clara City

(Clara City MN-) A Granite Falls man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Clara City Thursday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7, east of Clara City, at 8:41 a.m. Thursday when he left the road and struck a tree. Munsterman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
Alex Kalkbrenner Benefit

A benefit will be held for Alex Kalkbrenner on Saturday from 5-to-9 p.m. at the Muddy Cow in Litchfield. There will be a bake sale, silent auction, and live music. Pastor Ben Hollingsead from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley says proceeds will help with medical expenses as Alex battles stage-4 colon cancer. He says church members, coworkers and family and friends have been organizing the benefit for Alex.
Lora June Wendler

Lora June Wendler age 87, of Comfrey, passed away on November 16, 2022, at her home in Comfrey, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Comfrey, MN. Service will be held at the New Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor John Hopper. Interment will be at the New Hope Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Comfrey, MN.
Glencoe Man Cited after Causing Damage at New HPD Facility

A Glencoe man was cited after police followed a large trail of vehicle fluid Sunday night that led to an abandoned vehicle with substantial damage. Police tracked the fluid back to where it was initially visible and discovered damage to the construction site of the new Hutchinson Police Department on 1st Avenue, Northeast.
Alois “Al” Spaeth

Alois “Al” Spaeth, age 92, of New Ulm passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Ridgeway on 23rd in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral.
Granite Falls man in critical condition after his truck struck a tree

MONTEVIDEO, MN (KMHL) — One man is in critical condition after his vehicle lost control and struck a tree Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 Thursday morning, a 1992 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Highway 7 in Chippewa County when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman of Granite Falls, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the North Memorial Hospital.
Campus drag show razzles and dazzles

Rainbow lights and glitter shined bright at the drag show in the Ostrander Auditorium Wednesday, put on annually by MSU’s LGBT Center. A drag show is a type of entertainment in which drag artists impersonate men or women. A drag show typically consists of performers singing or lip-syncing to songs while doing a pre-planned pantomime or dancing. There may also include comedy, sketches and audience participation.
