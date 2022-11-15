Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Mi Pueblo: North Mankato Mexican restaurant sizzles the senses
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday is filled with Mexican flavors and and -- oh, yeah! --a little heat, too! Kelsey and Lisa take you inside Mi Pueblo in North Mankato.
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN HURT IN CRASH
A New Ulm woman was hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County this (Friday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 7:42 am to Highway 60 in Lincoln Township. Authorities say a GMC Terrain was travelling westbound on Highway 60 and collided with a Ford Edge which also westbound on 60. Driver of the Edge Lori Ann Goosen of Madelia wasn’t hurt but the driver of theTerrain Nicole Campo of New Ulm was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The road was snow and ice covered. Madelia ambulance assisted at the scene.
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
KEYC
Springfield advances to state title game with 54-30 win over Deer River
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team won their semifinals matchup against Deer River 54-30 Saturday morning. The Tigers will play Minneota for the Class A championship Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 10:03 a.m.
KEYC
Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple people suffered serious injures after a van crashed into a tree on Thursday. It happened in Nicollet County on Highway 169 near Mile Marker 72 at around 7 a.m. A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was traveling southbound when it lost...
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigation continues into drone shooting
Ashland County Assistant District Attorney Ruth Kressel and federal authorities continue to investigate an incident in which Ashland resident Scott Bretting is accused of shooting down a drone that was flying over his property. Bad River tribal member Joe Bates said he was piloting a drone and recording video on...
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls man hurt in crash near Clara City
(Clara City MN-) A Granite Falls man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Clara City Thursday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7, east of Clara City, at 8:41 a.m. Thursday when he left the road and struck a tree. Munsterman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
klfdradio.com
Alex Kalkbrenner Benefit
A benefit will be held for Alex Kalkbrenner on Saturday from 5-to-9 p.m. at the Muddy Cow in Litchfield. There will be a bake sale, silent auction, and live music. Pastor Ben Hollingsead from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley says proceeds will help with medical expenses as Alex battles stage-4 colon cancer. He says church members, coworkers and family and friends have been organizing the benefit for Alex.
knuj.net
Lora June Wendler
Lora June Wendler age 87, of Comfrey, passed away on November 16, 2022, at her home in Comfrey, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Comfrey, MN. Service will be held at the New Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor John Hopper. Interment will be at the New Hope Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Comfrey, MN.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Cited after Causing Damage at New HPD Facility
A Glencoe man was cited after police followed a large trail of vehicle fluid Sunday night that led to an abandoned vehicle with substantial damage. Police tracked the fluid back to where it was initially visible and discovered damage to the construction site of the new Hutchinson Police Department on 1st Avenue, Northeast.
knuj.net
Alois “Al” Spaeth
Alois “Al” Spaeth, age 92, of New Ulm passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Ridgeway on 23rd in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral.
plhswave.org
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
marshallradio.net
Granite Falls man in critical condition after his truck struck a tree
MONTEVIDEO, MN (KMHL) — One man is in critical condition after his vehicle lost control and struck a tree Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 Thursday morning, a 1992 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Highway 7 in Chippewa County when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman of Granite Falls, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the North Memorial Hospital.
Mankato West football's goal-line stand propels it to victory over Rogers in Class 5A semifinal
MINNEAPOLIS – Rogers had the ball on the Mankato West 5-yard line down 14-10 with just over one minute remaining in the game. Rogers running back Anthony Powell took the direct snap and followed his blockers for four yards, but he was met by Scarlett defenders and stopped one yard short of the ...
msureporter.com
Campus drag show razzles and dazzles
Rainbow lights and glitter shined bright at the drag show in the Ostrander Auditorium Wednesday, put on annually by MSU’s LGBT Center. A drag show is a type of entertainment in which drag artists impersonate men or women. A drag show typically consists of performers singing or lip-syncing to songs while doing a pre-planned pantomime or dancing. There may also include comedy, sketches and audience participation.
Hutchinson football wins possession battle over Zimmerman, reaches Class 4A Prep Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hutchinson Tigers defeated the Zimmerman Thunder 42-28 in the Class 4A state semifinals Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Thunder offense matched a powerful Tiger offense, but special teams plays gave the Tigers the edge in possessions in the game. The Tigers finished with 30 more ...
Comments / 0