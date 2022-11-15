Alois “Al” Spaeth, age 92, of New Ulm passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Ridgeway on 23rd in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral.

