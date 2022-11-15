ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Looking back at Penn State football’s ‘throwup and IV’ filled 2021 win over Rutgers

With just under an hour before kickoff for Senior Day 2021, James Franklin still didn’t know who his starting quarterback would be. Sean Clifford never took the field for warmups, hooked to IVs in the Beaver Stadium locker room. Meanwhile, backup Christian Veilleux — who hadn’t taken a college snap to that point — warmed up in his place, just a day after being cleared of the same illness.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season

Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian

Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll accepts invite to Hula Bowl

Postseason all-star game acceptance is beginning, and a Penn State player has already cemented his name among the participants for one. Long snapper Chris Stoll, who on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award — annually given to the nation’s top long snapper — has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Hula Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Delaware hires Penn State women's soccer assistant coach Kelly Lawrence as new head coach

After just one year at Penn State, an assistant coach landed a head coaching gig. Assistant coach Kelly Lawrence was named the new head coach at Delaware on Monday. Lawrence is the assistant coach for the Nittany Lions, helping lead the program to a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Prior to her stint in Happy Valley, Lawrence held coaching positions at Boston, Syracuse and Monmouth.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Players, coaches admire Jalen Pickett’s play after victory over Butler

Jalen Pickett made Penn State history during Penn State’s win over the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, becoming just the second player in Penn State men’s basketball history to record a triple-double. Despite this historic night, Micah Shrewsberry views this as the standard for Pickett. Thad Matta, head coach...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy