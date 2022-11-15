Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer prepares to host West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
Penn State will once again host a game in the NCAA Tournament. As the second seed in their side of the bracket, the Nittany Lions will welcome seventh-seeded West Virginia. In the first stages of the regular season the two faced off in Happy Valley and the blue and white was victorious with a 2-0 shutout victory.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey set to clash with 3rd consecutive ranked opponent in No. 17 Michigan State
For what will be the third straight week, Penn State will take on a ranked conference opponent. After consecutive weeks of playing the top-ranked team in the country, the Nittany Lions will battle with Michigan State on Friday and Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena. Both teams come into the series...
Digital Collegian
Former 4-star guard Shay Ciezki provides necessary help to Penn State women’s basketball starting lineup
Penn State’s success in recent years has come largely on the back of successful and efficient guard play. Even this year, players like senior Makenna Marisa and redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus have been two of the key components for the blue and white’s backcourt. However, a new addition...
Digital Collegian
Looking back at Penn State football’s ‘throwup and IV’ filled 2021 win over Rutgers
With just under an hour before kickoff for Senior Day 2021, James Franklin still didn’t know who his starting quarterback would be. Sean Clifford never took the field for warmups, hooked to IVs in the Beaver Stadium locker room. Meanwhile, backup Christian Veilleux — who hadn’t taken a college snap to that point — warmed up in his place, just a day after being cleared of the same illness.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road to Rutgers for final away game of 2022
Things are coming to a close on the 2022 season for Penn State, as its last road game of the season is this Saturday against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have struggled this season, while the Nittany Lions are coming off of back-to-back dominating performances. Penn State is a heavy favorite,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees several Nittany Lions creep up Intermat rankings after strong start
After a dominant opening-night performance against Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling saw several of its younger wrestlers begin to slowly move up Intermat's NCAA wrestling rankings. At 141 pounds, junior Beau Bartlett moved from No. 13 to No. 11 after posting a straightforward 10-0 major decision in his first bout...
Digital Collegian
Freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley takes home Big Ten weekly honor for Penn State women’s volleyball
For the first time in her career, Penn State's Alexa Markley won a conference weekly honor. Taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Markley became the first Penn State freshman to win the award since Jonni Parker won the weekly honor on Nov. 19, 2018. The outside hitter and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season
Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks position change, redshirting
Penn State has just two games left with its last road game of the regular season coming up this weekend against Rutgers. James Franklin addressed the media for one of the last times of the regular season, going over some house-cleaning things on how he deals with late-season injuries and what goes into redshirting certain players.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey continues push for NCAA Tournament Championship
In her 36 seasons leading Penn State, coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has yet to lead the Nittany Lions to a National Championship. Now, her team is one game away from playing for its first title. The blue and white will face North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Friday in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey stifles Brown's 3rd-period comeback, sweeps series in Pegula Ice Arena
After its 3-0 win in Game 1 on Sunday, No. 11 Penn State had a tougher time putting Brown away in the second contest. However, the Nittany Lions were able to beat the road team 4-2, after responding to a third-period comeback. The win gave them their third series sweep of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball pulls away late, takes down Youngstown State to extend win streak
Penn State women's basketball kept the Penguins from sliding in a snowy Tuesday night matchup. The first quarter started off a little rocky for both teams, with neither squad scoring until the Penguins broke the drought with a 3-pointer at the 7:22 mark. Finding themselves down 8-4 a little over...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll accepts invite to Hula Bowl
Postseason all-star game acceptance is beginning, and a Penn State player has already cemented his name among the participants for one. Long snapper Chris Stoll, who on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award — annually given to the nation’s top long snapper — has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Hula Bowl.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey senior Julie Gough scores 2 goals, including game-winner in victory over Brown
Within Penn State’s rollercoaster of a game against Brown, it saw another forward step in a huge game for the team. Senior forward Julie Gough came away with a two-goal performance, one being the eventual game-winner in the Nittany Lions 4-2 win against the Bears. After coming out in...
Digital Collegian
Delaware hires Penn State women's soccer assistant coach Kelly Lawrence as new head coach
After just one year at Penn State, an assistant coach landed a head coaching gig. Assistant coach Kelly Lawrence was named the new head coach at Delaware on Monday. Lawrence is the assistant coach for the Nittany Lions, helping lead the program to a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Prior to her stint in Happy Valley, Lawrence held coaching positions at Boston, Syracuse and Monmouth.
Digital Collegian
Chase McLane’s return ‘brings confidence’ to Penn State men’s hockey lineup
Penn State fans have little to complain about so far this season. At 10-2, the No. 6 Nittany Lions have hit the ground running, taking down every team they’ve faced at least once and beating two of the three top-ranked teams in the nation. The blue and white has...
Digital Collegian
Stars forward Kiara Zanon, goalie Josie Bothun collect weekly CHA honors for Penn State women’s hockey
To cap off its third series sweep of the season, Penn State earned two weekly CHA honors after taking down Brown. Juniors forward Kiara Zanon and goalie Josie Bothun each won CHA Player of the Week at their positions for their performances Nov. 13-14 against the Bears. Zanon racked up...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Kebba Njie helps Penn State men’s basketball keep Butler standout Manny Bates in check
Three games into the season, Penn State freshman Kebba Njie faced his first big-man test in the form of senior center Manny Bates. Bates played for three years at NC State before transferring to Butler in the offseason, and he had 16 points in the 68-62 loss Monday night. “Manny...
Digital Collegian
Players, coaches admire Jalen Pickett’s play after victory over Butler
Jalen Pickett made Penn State history during Penn State’s win over the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, becoming just the second player in Penn State men’s basketball history to record a triple-double. Despite this historic night, Micah Shrewsberry views this as the standard for Pickett. Thad Matta, head coach...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains commitment from 2023 walk-on offensive lineman
Penn State had a player leave its roster Monday morning and had a new player commit Monday night. Offensive lineman Liam Powers announced he has committed to Penn State and will be a walk-on for the class of 2023. Powers is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound Pennsylvania talent and played at Central...
