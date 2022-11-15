With just under an hour before kickoff for Senior Day 2021, James Franklin still didn’t know who his starting quarterback would be. Sean Clifford never took the field for warmups, hooked to IVs in the Beaver Stadium locker room. Meanwhile, backup Christian Veilleux — who hadn’t taken a college snap to that point — warmed up in his place, just a day after being cleared of the same illness.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO