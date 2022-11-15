Read full article on original website
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This $99 Samsung soundbar and subwoofer is the perfect Black Friday TV upgrade
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This 170-watt Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV is in the discount bin for less than $400
Walmart Black Friday deals are traditionally a great time to buy a new TV and this year is no different. With the sale starting a little early, you can beat the rush and buy an Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for only $398, saving you a huge $180 off the usual price. A fantastic opportunity to embrace the latest visual technology for less, this is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around. The perfect chance to beat the rush, here’s why you need this TV in your life.
The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022
This way for the very best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, AirPods, iPads, smart speakers, soundbars, turntables, hi-fi and more.
livingetc.com
Up your streaming game this Black Friday with 50% off a Firestick 4K
It's not Black Friday quite yet, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest names in home, tech, and streaming from slashing the prices of their most sought-after devices. One of today's best bargains has to be the 50% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which means you can pick up the streaming stick for less than $25.
Digital Trends
Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back
One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for students is being able to buy a stylish and practical Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for only $99. Normally priced at $229, you save $130 off the usual price plus you get a year’s Microsoft 365 included. With Walmart starting its Black Friday deals early this year, shoppers have the ideal chance to beat the rush while still saving big. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, you’ll need to be quick. It was on sale last week and sold out, so this will likely happen again. Here’s why it’s worth it.
livingetc.com
Marshall's gorgeous vintage-style speakers are seriously discounted at Amazon this Black Friday
Bluetooth speakers don't have a reputation for being overly stylish, but that has changed in recent years, with classic audio brands throwing their hats into the ring. Marshall is one of those brands, and the company's range of Bluetooth home and portable speakers are some of the best looking around.
Android Headlines
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, before Black Friday
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Black Friday Smart TV deals: top holiday sales to check out now
Whose got the best Black Friday Smart TV deals this holiday season
ZDNet
What is a smart TV, and which are the best?
Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
The Disney+ bundle is the Black Friday streaming deal you've been waiting for—save up to 30%
One of the best deals of the Black Friday season is the three-for-one Disney+ bundle with animated classics, hit movies and sports shows. Sign up today.
CNET
Whoa, This 2022 Insignia Fire TV Is Only $80 Right Now on Amazon
TVs have gotten pretty affordable over the years, and plenty of people have more than one in their home. You'll want a big screen in the living room, but if you're looking for some smaller TVs for your bedroom, guest room or any other room in your house, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 53% off smaller Insignia F20 Series Fire TVs, with prices starting at just $80. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
I love the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and this Black Friday deal lets you get one for $100
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't just a contender for best smartphone of the year — I'd argue it's one of the best phones ever made. I know that's a bold claim, but it's one that I stand by. It can do things in a way other phones can't and it fixes so many of the issues users had with previous incarnations. The only hurdle that remains is the price, but with the Black Friday deal Samsung is running from now to the 28th, you can get the Fold 4 for as little as $450 if you have devices to trade in, making this one of the best Black Friday deals so far.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting Massive Black Friday Discount
Sony has announced that it will be drastically marking down its PlayStation Plus subscription service to coincide with Black Friday. Typically, around this time each year, Sony and various retailers drop the price of PS Plus by a substantial amount, which always makes it a good time for customers to re-up their subscriptions. Once again, this trend will be continuing in 2022 and is set to kick off later this week.
CBS News
Best Black Friday deals on gaming TVs for PS5, XBox X and high-end PC gamers
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Gaming on a TV can offer a better view and more immersive experience for both console and PC gamers. However,...
PS5 SSD deal drops 1TB model to lowest-ever price
The Adata XPG Gammix S70 1TB PS5 SSD is now cheaper than ever before
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
livingetc.com
This viral IKEA fridge organizer is my latest kitchen must-have – it might be the best $35 you ever spend
Is there anything worse than a disorganized fridge? Not only do they lack that oh-so-satisfying kitchen aesthetic that's taken Instagram and TikTok by storm, but cluttered shelves inevitably result in duplicate items, smashed jars, and wasted food. Well, now those fridge woes can become a thing of the past thanks to IKEA's most nifty organizer to date: the SNURRAD.
TechRadar
There’s never been a worse time to buy a PS5
As much as I’ve been enjoying the PS5 since its 2020 launch, I have to say that I think the future’s looking bleak for Sony’s flagship console. It’s hard to deny the PS5 has blazed a trail throughout the current console generation. It’s housed some of my favorite games this decade including Returnal, Astro’s Playroom and the Demon’s Souls remake.
