wcbi.com

Seven Columbus police officers recognized for their service

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven officers from the Columbus Police Department were recognized with a Presentation of Commendations for their efforts, restraint, and service while responding to crime scenes. Officer Dillard Robinson, Corporal Jameson Holder, and Corporal Glenn Jenkins were awarded for arresting a suspect following a chase and...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

VIDEO: Staying flu safe at school

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Tupelo High School's Angel Tree supports fellow high school students

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School's student council signed up for an Angel Tree this year from the Salvation Army, and they had a special request for their angels. More than 900 children are on the Salvation Army's Angel Tree this year. The cut off for the program is 12 years old.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

New police chief confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Conner Heights shooting under investigation in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15 shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting report was made at 4:01. He said the incident happened at the Conner Heights apartments on Louisville Street. Officers found the victim at the hospital in Starkville. That person’s...
STARKVILLE, MS
WAPT

Governor wants money to arm teachers, staff inside Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
easttexasradio.com

Choctaw Inmates Back In Custody

Two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail Tuesday are now back in custody. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Tyler Charles Payne of Anna, and Thomas Wesley Cofer, of Atoka, escaped through the roof of the northeast dorm side of the Choctaw Jail. Park said Wednesday that they were captured around 10:00 Tuesday night in Mississippi.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man named Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022 by MTA

TUNICA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was recognized for the countless hours he has spent serving his community. Bobby Geno was recently named “Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022” by the Mississippi Tourism Association. Geno won the award during MTA’s annual tourism awards program held...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Volunteer fire station gets new name honoring former chief

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A volunteer fire station in Lowndes County will now bear the name of its longtime chief. Lowndes County Supervisors voted unanimously today to rename the Rural Hill Fire Station in memory of Wayne Doyle. Doyle served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years and...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

