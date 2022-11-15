Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA
The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic
On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
Golf Digest
At the LPGA 2022 finale, four players are in the hunt for Player of the Year. Here's how each can win
There’s a lot on the line at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, specifically a $2 million first-place prize money payout to the winner of the LPGA Tour’s season finale at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. But for four players, there’s still more at stake, specifically the tour’s Rolex Player of the Year award and the valuable Hall of Fame point it comes with.
Minjee Lee Wins the LPGA Tour Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize
Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. ), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced that. has won the 2022. Aon. Risk Reward Challenge and the. $1 million. prize, thanks to...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
College Golfers Will Have New Direct Pathways to PGA Tour
The PGA Tour University rankings will offer two routes for college golf’s top talent to land on the PGA Tour.
Golf Channel
Updated PNC Championship field; Nelly Korda, Justin Thomas to compete
There is still no word on whether golf fans will see Tiger and Charlie Woods at this year’s PNC Championship, but two more big names were added to the field Monday. World No. 1 Nelly Korda and reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas will be among the participants Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.
Rory McIlroy: 'Greg (Norman) needs to go' and there will be no reconciliation between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf 'unless there's an adult in the room'
After winning the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup in August for the third time in his career, Rory McIlroy is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship for a chance to sweep the season-long titles on both pro tours. Despite being winless on the European circuit, McIlroy leads the...
Golf.com
With LIV threatening, PGA Tour offers college stars new membership fast track
The PGA Tour is making significant changes to its PGA Tour University college eligibility program. The program, started in 2020, previously provided top NCAA seniors limited status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but now all college golfers will have the opportunity to earn a direct path to the PGA Tour thanks to changes approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board.
Golf.com
LIV Golf confirms host course for first Australian tournament
After months of speculation, LIV Golf is finally headed down under. The upstart league confirmed reports on Monday morning that it is in agreement to host its first-ever Australian event in the South Australian Province of Adelaide in the spring of 2023. The Grange Club, a Greg Norman-redesigned course that...
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
New complaints in Florida court sue Official World Golf Ranking for allegedly colluding with PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Golf Channel
Attorney Larry Klayman announced the filing of a Second Amended Class Action Complaint in Palm Beach County’s 15th Judicial Circuit on Monday which alleges antitrust conspiracy to restrain trade and harm golf fans in the state of Florida, as well as “eliminate LIV Golf in its infancy.”. Named...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is Tiburon Golf Club located?
Tiburon Golf Club is home to the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship and 2022 QBE Shootout, home to an event on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Naples, Fla., area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.
Rory McIlroy has harsh advice for Greg Norman
LIV Golf may be in the process of trying to replace Greg Norman as the face of the league, and Rory McIlroy thinks that would be a wise decision. A report last week claimed LIV is pursuing a well-known CEO to help steward the league for the next few years. The 67-year-old Norman has frequently made headlines for his combative attitude toward the PGA Tour, and LIV may be looking to move away from that. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Tuesday that he believes Norman has to go.
Golf.com
Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes
There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the winner will take home. That’s right:...
