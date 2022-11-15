Read full article on original website
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
AdWeek
Opera Adds TikTok Integration to Desktop Browser
TikTok is going to the Opera. The privacy-focused web browser integrated with the video creation platform, adding a built-in TikTok feature to the sidebar on its desktop browser. The Opera browser is available on Linux, Mac and Windows and already contained several integrations with messaging and social media applications in...
makeuseof.com
How to Find Recently Watched Videos on Facebook
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We've all been there; you are watching an interesting video on Facebook Watch, and then all of a sudden, you accidentally refresh, and the video is lost before you have a chance to share or save it. Well, thankfully, Facebook lets you see and manage your watch history.
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
How To Hack a Facebook Account
Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
AdWeek
Netflix Launches New Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing
Netflix has started its move to curb unauthorized password-sharing by giving subscribers a way to lock down accounts. The streaming platform launched a new feature, Managing Access and Devices, that allows members to view all the recent devices that have streamed from a customer’s account and to log out of specific devices with one click.
AdWeek
Instagram Explore Home Ads Now Available via Instagram Marketing API
Brands can now place ads on the Instagram Explore home directly via the Instagram Marketing API (application-programming interface). A new endpoint is not required, as brands can simply use the new INSTAGRAM_EXPLORE_HOME placement option, which enables them to update their application to let clients create and preview ads in Instagram Explore home directly via the API.
Gizmodo
Mastodon Has Officially Retired the 'Toot,' Its Version of the Tweet
To the chagrin of many Mastodon users, the software’s developer has decided to formally retire the word “toot,” a term long used to describe posts on the decentralized social media service. The latest version of Mastodon — 4.0.0 — rolled out on Monday, introducing dozens of tweaks...
How to Move From Twitter to Mastodon
Learn how to set up your own Mastodon account and crosspost your messages across Twitter and Mastodon using free tools.
AdWeek
Snapchat AR Lenses Capture the Attention of Dentsu Media’s Attention Economy Team
A new study by the Attention Economy team at Dentsu Media found that augmented reality lenses on Snapchat are drawing plenty of attention. Dentsu found that Snapchat AR lenses delivered a depth of engagement comparable to television, one of the highest attention-driving formats measured to date, garnering four times more attention than the study’s benchmark.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
AdWeek
Messenger: How to Use the Transgender Chat Theme
Messenger released a Transgender chat theme that adds shades of blue and pink to a conversation. When the Transgender chat theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji (also called its “Quick Reaction”) will be updated to the Transgender Flag emoji. Our guide will show you how to use...
Twitter will ditch the 280-character limit 'soon,' according to Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk told users via a thread response on Wednesday that they could expect the platform to ditch the 280-character limit "soon."
The 5 best table saws for DIYers and experts, no matter your project
Nothing beats a table saw for large woodworking projects. For DIYers and pros alike, here are the best options from DeWalt, SawStop, and more.
AdWeek
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
Twitter working on end-to-end encryption for Direct Messages
Elon Musk’s Twitter has been all over the news ever since the tech entrepreneur took over the social network. Musk set out to make massive changes at the company, including a disastrous Twitter Blue verification blunder. And he did it while firing thousands of employees and contractors along the way. But one good development comes from Musk’s Twitter takeover: An initiative to bring end-to-end encryption to Direct Messages.
AdWeek
Publishers Expand Parenting Content to Entice Child-Rearing Millennials
When the first wave of digitally native publishers launched in the early aughts, they initially aimed to attract an audience of millennials by creating content—cat videos, adulting fails, life hacks—that resonated with young adults of the era. Now, more than a decade later, much of that millennial audience...
