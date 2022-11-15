ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two boys and a woman are seriously injured in horror crash involving double decker school bus which had 30 children on board

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Two schoolboys and a woman have been rushed to hospital after a bus crashed into two cars in a horror smash today.

Emergency services were called to Campden Road in Stratford-upon-Avon following the smash at 8.13am this morning.

Paramedics found a Stagecoach double-decker bus taking children to Chipping Campden School in Gloucestershire which had been involved in a crash with a black car and a blue Mini.

The bus driver and 30 schoolchildren managed to get off the bus and three children were described as 'walking wounded' with minor injuries. Pupils are understood to have taken shelter at a nearby doggy day-care and boarding kennels nearby while emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Firefighters freed two boys and a woman from inside one car found trapped with serious injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bordL_0jBYhRZz00
Emergency services were called to Campden Road (pictured) following the smash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EvMg_0jBYhRZz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOJ64_0jBYhRZz00
Paramedics found a Stagecoach double-decker bus taking children to Chipping Campden School in Gloucestershire which had been involved in a crash with a black car and a blue Mini
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEcTG_0jBYhRZz00
The bus driver and 30 schoolchildren managed to get off the bus and three children were described as 'walking wounded' with minor injuries

The boys were airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital for treatment at a major trauma centre while the woman was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by ambulance. MailOnline has contacted Campden School for comment.

West Midland Ambulance Service said two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses. A spokesperson added: 'Emergency services were called shortly before 8.15am to a collision between a bus, a Mini and a VW Golf on Campden Road near Clifford Chambers.

'Three people from the Golf - a woman and two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.

'If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage, please call 101 or report online, quoting incident number 57 of 15 November 2022.'

A Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: 'We were alerted at 8.19am on Tuesday 15 November to reports of road traffic collision on Campden Road, Stratford.

'Two crews attended the scene and, on arrival, found a collision involving one school bus and two private motor vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcbPW_0jBYhRZz00
The scene on the B4362 outside Stratford-upon -Avon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EzzD_0jBYhRZz00
West Midland Ambulance Service said two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene

'Crews worked to extricate individuals from a car and remained at the scene for approximately 80 minutes. Ambulance and police crews were both in attendance.'

A West Midland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: 'When ambulance staff arrived, they found a double decker bus and two cars which had been involved in a serious collision. Three occupants from one car, two boys and a woman, were trapped and upon assessment by ambulance staff were found to have sustained serious injuries.

'The team of medics worked closely with fire colleagues to carefully extricate all three patients from the vehicle.

'Each patient received trauma care to stabilise their conditions on scene before the two boys were airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital. The woman was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

'The driver of the second car, a woman, was assessed on scene and found with minor injuries which didn't require hospital treatment.

'The bus driver and 30 school children were off the bus and safe and well seeking shelter in a nearby building. Three children were described as walking wounded with minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance staff before being discharged on scene.'

