Elite Daily

Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute

Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
People

Mandy Moore Says She's 'Relishing' Her Longer Maternity Leave with Second Baby, Son Ozzie

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second baby together, son Ozzie, last month Mandy Moore is feeling grateful for her extra time at home with her two little boys. The This Is Us star, 38, opened up in a new interview with Parents about her appreciation for having a longer maternity leave with her second baby, son Ozzie, than when she welcomed her first son, August "Gus" Harrison. Moore, who welcomed son Ozzie with husband Taylor Goldsmith last month, said she's "relishing" her moments at home with...
HuffPost

Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together

Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
Us Weekly

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Relationship Timeline: From DMs to Dream Wedding

True love! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith fell head over heels for each other when they first met, and their quiet love story slowly captured all of our hearts. The This Is Us star never stopped believing she deserved love after she went through a devastating split from her estranged husband, Ryan Adams. Moore and Adams called it quits in January 2015 following nearly six years of marriage. Though the pair stated things remained amicable and respectful at the time their separation was first announced, the A Walk to Remember star opened up about her “sad” and “lonely” marriage in early 2019, alleging that Adams was often emotionally and verbally abusive toward her. Adams, for his part, admitted in a statement to Us Weekly that he’s “not a perfect man” and has “made many mistakes” following the claims of abuse.
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir

Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture."Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."'IT WAS A CHALLENGE':...
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?

Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff: Screw My Family! I'm Glad I Tried to Sell the Farm!

Matt Roloff has been on quite the journey over the past six months or so. First, in May, the father of four announced he was selling 16 acres of his famous farm. Then, shortly afterward, he was on the receiving end of a scathing rebuke from his typically-reserved son, Zach, who blasted Matt as a coward and a liar.
In Touch Weekly

What Happened Between Caryn, Zach and Tori on ‘Little People, Big World’? Inside Their Feud, Estrangement

Sale gone wrong. Fans are witnessing the drama unfold on Little People, Big World after patriarch Matt Roloff decided to put the $4 million family farm up for sale. Although the feud was initially between Matt and son Zach Roloff, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, are now intertwined in the drama. So, what happened between the estranged family members? Keep reading to learn everything we know about the feud.
People

Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'

On Little People, Big World, the listing caused a major rift between Matt and son Zach, who had wanted to buy part of the land but later said it was "no longer a place of joy" Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has no regrets about listing a portion of his family's famous farm for sale. In a recent Instagram post, the reality star, 61, addressed a fan's comment criticizing his decision to list the property in May for $4 million, a choice that created a rift between...
TODAY.com

Kaley Cuoco is 'halfway' there with pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco is bumpin’ along with her pregnancy. The “Flight Attendant” actor showed off her growing bump in a series of mirror selfies shared on her Instagram story. “Halfway @tommyprelphrey,” she wrote in a story where she shoved off her growing belly. In another photo, she...

