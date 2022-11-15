True love! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith fell head over heels for each other when they first met, and their quiet love story slowly captured all of our hearts. The This Is Us star never stopped believing she deserved love after she went through a devastating split from her estranged husband, Ryan Adams. Moore and Adams called it quits in January 2015 following nearly six years of marriage. Though the pair stated things remained amicable and respectful at the time their separation was first announced, the A Walk to Remember star opened up about her “sad” and “lonely” marriage in early 2019, alleging that Adams was often emotionally and verbally abusive toward her. Adams, for his part, admitted in a statement to Us Weekly that he’s “not a perfect man” and has “made many mistakes” following the claims of abuse.

3 DAYS AGO