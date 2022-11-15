Celebration of peace honoring 8-year-old Melissa Ortega shot and killed in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A celebration of peace is being held Tuesday for 8-year-old Melissa Ortega , who was shot and killed while walking with her mom in Little Village.
The shooting took place in January near 26th Street and Pulaski Road. Neighbors are gathering at 11:30 a.m. near the site Ortega was shot.
Members of the Little Village Community Council said they planted a peace tree, to honor Ortega. They hope it will bring peace to the community.
Two people are charged in her murder.
