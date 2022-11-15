ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebration of peace honoring 8-year-old Melissa Ortega​ shot and killed in Little Village

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A celebration of peace is being held Tuesday for 8-year-old Melissa Ortega , who was shot and killed while walking with her mom in Little Village.

The shooting took place in January near 26th Street and Pulaski Road. Neighbors are gathering at 11:30 a.m. near the site Ortega was shot.

Melissa Ortega, 8, was shot and killed in the Little Village neighborhood on Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo provided to CBS)

Members of the Little Village Community Council said they planted a peace tree, to honor Ortega. They hope it will bring peace to the community.

Two people are charged in her murder.

CBS Chicago

