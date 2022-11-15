ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications for City Council vacancy in 12th Ward due by Wednesday

By CBS Chicago Team
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to be the next alderperson of the 12th Ward in Chicago, hurry up and get your application in.

The position is open because Ald. George Cardenas is resigning from the City Council at the end of this month . He was just elected to the Cook County Board of Review.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will pick a successor to serve as the next 12th Ward alderperson until the end of the tern in May. Applications are due by Wednesday.

"Interested candidates must have lived in the 12th ward for at least one year prior to their appointment, demonstrate their passion for public service, and most importantly, have proven themselves to be someone who represents the 12th Ward community," according to the mayor's office.

You can fill out an application form online at chicago.gov/ward12application . Applications can be emailed to aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org or dropped off at City Hall, care of the 12th Ward Selection Committee.

This will be the fourth City Council vacancy that Lightfoot will fill during her term.

In March, she picked Nicole Lee to serve as the 11th Ward alderperson, after Patrick Daley Thompson was forced to resign due to a felony conviction on federal tax and fraud charges. Lee is the first Asian American woman on the City Council.

In June, she chose Monique Scott to replace her brother, Michael Scott Jr., in the 24th Ward, after he took a job at Cinespace film studios.

In September, the mayor picked Timmy Knudsen to replace Michele Smith, after she retired from her seat in the 43rd Ward.

