WWMT
Michigan experiences high 2022 preterm birth rate, March of Dimes says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan experienced high preterm birth rates for 2022, according to a report card released Wednesday by March of Dimes, a group who provides updated measures on preterm birth, infant mortality, social drivers of health, rates of low-risk Cesarean births and inadequate prenatal care. "Preterm" means babies...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters wrap up first day of firearm deer season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hunters took to the woods Tuesday to bag a buck or doe on the first day of firearm deer hunting season. In Hillsdale County, Jerome’s Country Market saw hunters bring in their kills for a chance at a $1,000 prize for the biggest buck.
WWMT
Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we see lake effect snow fall in the coming days, we have to remember it is important to travel safely as well. From 2016 to 2020, there were reported over 200,000 crashes on Michigan roads in icy, snowy, and slushy conditions, according to Michigan State Police.
WWMT
Michigan DNR sees spike in hunting and fishing license purchases
LANSING, Mich. — Data released by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows a rise in the number of hunting licenses purchased by out-of-state visitors through Oct. 31. Nonresident hunting license purchases jumped to 21,723, an increase of nearly 4% from hunting licenses bought through Oct. 31, 2021, according...
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
WWMT
New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
WWMT
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months
LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan
Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
It’s opening day: See which Michigan counties harvest the most/least deer
Firearm season has begun for Michigan deer hunters. And while it might not be celebrated with a day off from school in all parts of the state, deer hunting happens in all 83 Michigan counties every year.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
bridgemi.com
Report: Debt collection cases flood Michigan courts, hurt low-income residents
LANSING — Debt collectors overwhelmed Michigan district courts with more than 200,000 lawsuits in 2019, and the state must do more to help consumers avoid default judgments that can ruin lives, according to a new report. The lawsuits comprised 37 percent of all district court cases that year and...
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair County: Out of step with state voters
St. Clair County voters were significantly out of step with state voters in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in 40 years, the Michigan residents elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic senate and a Democratic house, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic secretary of state. The state...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
