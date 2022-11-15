ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Michigan experiences high 2022 preterm birth rate, March of Dimes says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan experienced high preterm birth rates for 2022, according to a report card released Wednesday by March of Dimes, a group who provides updated measures on preterm birth, infant mortality, social drivers of health, rates of low-risk Cesarean births and inadequate prenatal care. "Preterm" means babies...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we see lake effect snow fall in the coming days, we have to remember it is important to travel safely as well. From 2016 to 2020, there were reported over 200,000 crashes on Michigan roads in icy, snowy, and slushy conditions, according to Michigan State Police.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan DNR sees spike in hunting and fishing license purchases

LANSING, Mich. — Data released by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows a rise in the number of hunting licenses purchased by out-of-state visitors through Oct. 31. Nonresident hunting license purchases jumped to 21,723, an increase of nearly 4% from hunting licenses bought through Oct. 31, 2021, according...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months

LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan

Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan

As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair County: Out of step with state voters

St. Clair County voters were significantly out of step with state voters in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in 40 years, the Michigan residents elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic senate and a Democratic house, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic secretary of state. The state...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy