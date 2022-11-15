Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri makes $45,000 contribution to Mercer County Area Development Corporation
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri made a $45,000 contribution to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Façade Improvement Program. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s contribution to MCAD provides the support necessary for MCAD to offer small businesses the financing they may need to make improvements to their storefronts and facades, which in turn preserves existing buildings and creates attractive spaces within the Mercer County Community.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of November 14th meeting
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen decided to move forward with a bid for an aerator and approved the purchase of a truck on November 14th. Public Works Director Mark Morey presented the new bid from FTC Equipment for the aerator, and the new bid included the prevailing wage. The new bid was for $229,149. The board originally approved a bid for $193,525 that did not include the prevailing wage.
kttn.com
EPA fines Kansas and Missouri home renovators for lead-based paint violations
Five home renovation companies in Kansas and Missouri have agreed to pay nearly $132,000 collectively in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the...
KMZU
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ADVISES NOT TO DUMP DEER CARCASSES
Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agents are asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. In Missouri, an individual commits the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal when they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:. -Into any well, spring, brook,...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
kttn.com
Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship deadline is February 1
The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2023. The application form can be found at this link on the Fair’s website. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
How the ‘tripledemic’ is affecting Missouri hospitals
The "tripledemic" is taking a toll on Missouri's health care system, and the state's epidemiologist is concerned we could still be weeks away before cases decline.
kttn.com
Spickard Board of Aldermen receive sewer and water updates
The Spickard Board of Aldermen received sewer and water updates on November 14th. It was reported the south lift station pump number 2 will need to be replaced. The city will look into getting a chlorine pump for the water tower.
kttn.com
EPA awards Missouri school districts $21 million for cleaner buses
The Biden-Harris administration announced the fiscal year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $21.8 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 26 school districts in Missouri. The grants will help school districts purchase 56 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
Missouri health department offers free virus tests amid increase in cases
Missouri health officials said Tuesday the state will offer free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID-19 virus through March, citing an increase in cases. The post Missouri health department offers free virus tests amid increase in cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
U.S. investigates Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities
Does Missouri unnecessarily institutionalize adults with serious mental illness in skilled nursing facilities? That's what a federal investigation aims to find out.
kttn.com
Laredo Board of Education approve insurance and snow removal bids,
The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved insurance renewal and a snow removal bid on November 14th. The Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance will have a premium of $13,635. The snow removal bid was from Cayden Bowe for $130 for the main parking lot and $20 for the north...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward
A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
kttn.com
Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting on November 14
The Jamesport City Council on November 14, 2022, voted to discontinue comp time for employees. The city clerk is to look into paid time off versus what the city has now with sick and vacation time. Increasing the city’s contribution to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was approved....
mycouriertribune.com
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. More from this section. 2:00.
Comments / 0