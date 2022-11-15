ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MO

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri makes $45,000 contribution to Mercer County Area Development Corporation

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri made a $45,000 contribution to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Façade Improvement Program. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s contribution to MCAD provides the support necessary for MCAD to offer small businesses the financing they may need to make improvements to their storefronts and facades, which in turn preserves existing buildings and creates attractive spaces within the Mercer County Community.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of November 14th meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen decided to move forward with a bid for an aerator and approved the purchase of a truck on November 14th. Public Works Director Mark Morey presented the new bid from FTC Equipment for the aerator, and the new bid included the prevailing wage. The new bid was for $229,149. The board originally approved a bid for $193,525 that did not include the prevailing wage.
GALLATIN, MO
EPA fines Kansas and Missouri home renovators for lead-based paint violations

Five home renovation companies in Kansas and Missouri have agreed to pay nearly $132,000 collectively in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the...
MISSOURI STATE
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ADVISES NOT TO DUMP DEER CARCASSES

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agents are asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. In Missouri, an individual commits the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal when they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:. -Into any well, spring, brook,...
MISSOURI STATE
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
Spickard Board of Aldermen receive sewer and water updates

The Spickard Board of Aldermen received sewer and water updates on November 14th. It was reported the south lift station pump number 2 will need to be replaced. The city will look into getting a chlorine pump for the water tower.
EPA awards Missouri school districts $21 million for cleaner buses

The Biden-Harris administration announced the fiscal year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $21.8 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 26 school districts in Missouri. The grants will help school districts purchase 56 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
MISSOURI STATE
Laredo Board of Education approve insurance and snow removal bids,

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved insurance renewal and a snow removal bid on November 14th. The Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance will have a premium of $13,635. The snow removal bid was from Cayden Bowe for $130 for the main parking lot and $20 for the north...
LAREDO, MO
Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward

A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
VALE, OR
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting on November 14

The Jamesport City Council on November 14, 2022, voted to discontinue comp time for employees. The city clerk is to look into paid time off versus what the city has now with sick and vacation time. Increasing the city’s contribution to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was approved....
JAMESPORT, MO

