Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?

Several Northeast Ohio counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday evening to Sunday night.

As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.

Here’s what those levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

Level 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be very icy.

Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

Level 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be very icy.

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Drivers should use extreme caution.

Level 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

