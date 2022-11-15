Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
DGK Launches Exclusive Bruce Lee Collaboration
DGK has announced a collaboration with the Bruce Lee Family Company and Bruce Lee, LLC, to feature imagery of the legendary late martial artist across its skateboards and apparel. The collection aims to continue and share Bruce Lee’s legacy through his art and philosophy, which promoted personal growth, harmonious individuality,...
hypebeast.com
Raheem Sterling Unveils Hotly-Anticipated New Balance x Stone Island Boot and Kit Collaboration
New Balance and Stone Island have officially presented their highly-anticipated football jersey and boot collaboration, and it’s more than we could have ever hoped for. The jersey was first debuted — and teased — by U.K. rap star, Dave at his annual Santan Cup tournament back in October, however, the Streatham-raised rhymer was only spotted in the coordinated shorts and jersey. However, the official campaign has just been launched — and New Balance and Stone Island have enlisted Chelsea and England forward, Raheem Sterling to be the face of it.
hypebeast.com
Jeff STAPLE Reflects on 25 Years of Maintaining the Staple Brand With New Rizzoli Book
Since the inception of the STAPLE brand in 1997, the name has become one of the most respected in the world of streetwear. Besides being the founder of the label, Jeff Staple has been a globally recognized creative powerhouse who has left his touch on numerous fashion and footwear collaborations including with industry giants like adidas, ESPN, Nike, HBO, the NBA and NFL, just to name a few. This year, Staple celebrates his 25-year journey of building his brand and with the release of his Rizzoli book JEFF STAPLE: NOT JUST SNEAKERS, the designer takes fans through a visual archival playbook of how he turned his iconic pigeon motif into a global force.
hypebeast.com
Daiki Tsuneta Announces His Own adidas Superstar Collaboration
When it comes to and its ever-classic Superstar, a common theme that we’ve seen is that the brand has a tendency of filtering this silhouette through the minds of various musical artists from all genres. We’ve seen Pharrell do 50 of his own colorways, Beyoncé make her own platform version and Run-D.M.C. craft their own nostalgic installment, and now the German imprint is calling Daiki Tsuneta to put his own spin on the shell-toed kicks.
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
hypebeast.com
Diesel's Holiday 2022 Campaign "LIFE IS A GAME" Lets Playful Proportions Prevail
Following its “Larger-Than-Life” FW22 campaign and its Guinness World Record-breaking inflatable sculpture for SS23, Diesel is continuing its maximalist efforts with a Holiday 2022 campaign, titled “LIFE IS A GAME.” As its name suggests, the sartorial imagery is pure fun; across a nine-part still series and a video, the Italian denim label combines holiday motifs with classic Diesel designs in disproportional compositions that ultimately mix sophisticated humor into its seasonal cheer.
hypebeast.com
Daniel Arsham Turns Tiffany & Co.'s Motif Into a $59,000 USD 'Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock'
Daniel Arsham‘s Future Relics are some of the most collectible pieces of art in the world, and now his inimitable approach has been tapped by none other than Tiffany & Co. as part of its new “Lock” collection. Working together, the two have perfectly blended their iconic forms to create a piece of art dubbed the Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock, which hides a glistening secret inside — but more on that later.
hypebeast.com
Here’s a Sneak Peek Into the Hypebeast x Stone Island “Famiglia” Magazine
Last month saw the launch of the highly-coveted, special-edition Hypebeast x Stone Island Famiglia magazine, commemorating the iconic brand’s 40th anniversary. With the magazine’s theme being around its heritage built on the togetherness of family, Famiglia explores its ties amongst influential subcultures and how the relationships transformed the brand as well as covering its lasting legacy in the realms of music, design, fashion, and more.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents Collaborative SOULGOODS Dunk High Collection
First discovered in July, SOULGOODS has worked with on not just one Dunk High, but a collection of three colorways for the legendary high-top. The Beijing-based retailer is no stranger to the Swoosh, having previously collaborated with its Converse subsidiary in 2021. Now, the duo pays tribute to culture, including basketball, from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s with each of its collaborative Dunk High colorways.
hypebeast.com
Drake's NOCTA Teases New Collection of "Street Uniform"
Drake’s NOCTA label has just presented its latest high-profile garment collection and this time, it adopts a strong purple color palette across a series of tracksuits and outwear designed to be “Street Uniform.”. Drizzy has been keeping busy as of late, both in the music studio and out...
hypebeast.com
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
hypebeast.com
Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program
The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce and Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Omnichannel Order Orchestration for Children’s Art Brand
Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola. This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands,...
hypebeast.com
Stüssy and Dries Van Noten Explore the Beach for Their "Holiday ‘22" Collection
Earlier this month, A$AP Nast took to Instagram to reveal that a Stüssy and Dries Van Noten collaboration was on its way — and now the first official look at the lookbook has surfaced. The official imagery followed a recent video that was posted on Stüssy’s socials; it...
hypebeast.com
Extra Butter and Hunter Channels Small-town Mysteries in PLAY Boots Collab
Extra Butter and heritage footwear label, Hunter is set to launch a limited edition rain boots. The collab stars Hunter’s natural Rubber PLAY Rain Boot model, reimagined with cinematic storytelling via a series of engaging visuals by Extra Butter, who took inspiration from true crime documentaries and small-town murder mysteries for this project. “At times, people may view the rain boot as rather utilitarian, but we saw an opportunity to use our cinematic perspective for the marketing rollout that highlights the product as edgy and exciting,” says Bernie Gross, Creative Director at Extra Butter. “We aimed to draw from our audience’s obsession with true crime documentaries and small town mysteries to apply a narrative that completely flips what consumers often associate with a rain boot.”
hypebeast.com
NemeN x PUMA Is Informed by Technical Studies and Prototype Supercars
The technical world of NemeN and the sporting attributions of have come together for Fall/Winter 2022, seeing the two brands work both new, old, and ultimately functional clothing and shoes for a collection that stands out this season. Centered around a color story inspired by prototype supercars, the collection comprises...
hypebeast.com
Nike Revisits the ACG Air Moc for the Winter
With Halloween a memory from long ago, the Northern Hemisphere inches one step closer to winter. In preparation of this, brands such as. have prepared their seasonal collections of footwear and apparel. Adding to previously revealed ACG Air Moc 3.5 colorways, the Swoosh looks back to its original ACG Air Moc that initially released in 1994 for another winter-ready slip-on option.
hypebeast.com
Raising Cane’s and Anti Social Social Club Fry Up an Apparel and Accessories Collab
Andrew Buenaflor’s Anti Social Social Club has built up quite the reputation for engaging with various external partners to create collaborative collections. In recent memory, it has gravitated towards the food space as it linked up with Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee for a joint venture, and now it’s about to add a Raising Cane’s parntership to its portfolio.
u.today
SHIB Metaverse: Tech Trench Hub Inspired by Leading Universities Launched
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Encourages You to Keep Going With His New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection
In the collaborations space, Jordan Brand makes it a point to align with impactful partners in the music realm. Artists such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and DJ Khaled are currently on its roster, the latter of which is the latest member to introduce a collaborative collection with Michael Jordan’s imprint. While the “We The Best” mogul’s latest initiative keys in on the Air Jordan 5, it also entails new clothing pieces, all having just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
Comments / 0