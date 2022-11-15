Read full article on original website
Joyce Frances Richards
Joyce Frances Richards passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, at Pen Bay Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Joyce was born on Oct. 7, 1944, in Waldoboro, the daughter of Raymond Burns Sr. and Jennie (Simmons) Burns. Joyce attended local schools. Joyce babysat many children as well as...
lcnme.com
Patricia Francis Hayden Holmes Winslow
Patricia Francis Hayden Holmes Winslow joined her heavenly family on Nov. 6, 2022 from her home in Nobleboro. Born in Portland on June 13, 1932 and raised in Gorham, Pat enjoyed all animals – especially horses – and creating mischief with her sister Ginny. Pat’s love and concern...
lcnme.com
Stars Fine Jewelry Offers One Last Christmas Gift to Community
Stars Fine Jewelry, a staple of downtown Damariscotta since 1994, is offering one last Christmas gift to the community before closing — an up to 70% off sale on all the merchandise in the store, co-owner and operator Frieda Hanlon said during an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Our...
lcnme.com
2023 JHS Calendars Available
Teacher Edna Parlin’s alert 7th and 8th grade students in 1965-66 have lots of smiles for the photographer. This Jefferson Village School photo is the most recent photo included in the 2023 Jefferson Historical Society’s Vintage photos calendar. Businesses, organizations and people featured for the 2023 edition include...
lcnme.com
Annual Turkey Beano
The Waldoboro Firemen’s Association will sponsor their annual Turkey Beano at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. The event will take place at the Charles C. Lilly American Legion Post 149, 181 Friendship St., Waldoboro. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening. There will be drawings for door prizes and a complete Thanksgiving dinner basket.
lcnme.com
Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset
A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
lcnme.com
Helping Hands Helping Others
Welcome to our monthly column to help keep you up to date on what Helping Hands has been up to in Round Pond. We are a newly reorganized nonprofit group, providing support for services and resources to people and organizations in the community. We are pleased to announce that Helping...
lcnme.com
Kirsten Ingram Celebrates Four Years at Newcastle Realty
With almost 20 years of experience working in real estate, Kirsten Ingram brings experience, capability, and dedication to her role as a broker at Newcastle Realty. Ingram has been with Newcastle Realty since 2018. She has been recognized for being a top producing agent since 2019. When asked what she...
lcnme.com
Area Native Becomes New Bristol Town Administrator
Rachel Bizarro, who was born in Damariscotta and grew up in Bristol Mills, feels like she was made for the job of Bristol town administrator. “I felt like the ad spoke to me, like they were looking for somebody from Bristol, with (municipal) experience,” Bizarro said during an interview on her first day in the new post, officially as interim town administrator, Monday, Nov. 14.
lcnme.com
Gospel Music Concert in Waldoboro
The Waldoboro Word of Life Church will welcome back Scott Brunt for this month’s gospel music concert on Saturday, Nov. 19. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and will be preceded by a pot luck supper at 5:30 p.m.
lcnme.com
Thanksgiving Dinner
Residents in Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro, or Whitefield who would like to receive a complete Thanksgiving Dinner with turkey and all the fixings, courtesy the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle, are asked to contact their town office by Monday, Nov. 14.
lcnme.com
Coastal Rivers Offers Monthly Naturalist ‘Fireside Chats’
There are many interesting things going on in backyards and woodlots, even as things seem to stop growing or hide away for the winter. Trees, birds, and many animals, for example, have adapted to freezing temperatures in fascinating ways. These topics and many more will be the subject of discussion...
lcnme.com
Art in the Square at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation
Flocks of shoppers who know “It’s hip to be square” are expected to be at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation on Early Bird Saturday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. sharp for the opening of Art in the Square. For more information, call 633-2703, or go to boothbayartists.org.
lcnme.com
Thanksgiving Food & Bake Sale
The Congregational Church of Bristol is holding its annual Thanksgiving Food & Bake Sale Saturday, Nov. 19. This event is being held at the Russell Parish House. Choose from delicious pies, cookies, brownies, and other baked goods. Parking is available behind the church with handicap accessibility as well.
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Police Report
The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Oct. 15-31: Brian E. Tomacelli, 35, Damariscotta, violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 22. Philip E. Nickerson, 36 Stockton Springs, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating after license suspension, driving to endanger, and refusing to...
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 7-13: Thomas Renzi, Damariscotta, speeding, insurance, inspection, and operating after suspension, on Bristol Road, Nov. 8. Matthew Main, Newcastle, registration and operating without license, on Main Street, Nov. 13. Other activity. Nov. 7: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen at...
lcnme.com
Camden National Bank Awarded for Exceptional Client Experience
Coalition Greenwich, a division of S&P Global’s analytics company CRISIL, has named Camden National Bank a 2022 Customer Experience Leader. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the bank has been recognized in the retail banking category, and its third year in the commercial small business category. “These impressive...
lcnme.com
LincolnHealth Continues to See Low COVID-19 Case Counts
LincolnHealth has seen three consecutive weeks of single-digit positivity rates for COVID-19 cases and had one of the “best weeks in recent months for COVID-19 numbers” this past week, according to hospital spokesperson John Martins. “It’s encouraging that we’ve seen three consecutive weeks under double-digit percentages of positives,...
lcnme.com
Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
lcnme.com
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
