Rachel Bizarro, who was born in Damariscotta and grew up in Bristol Mills, feels like she was made for the job of Bristol town administrator. “I felt like the ad spoke to me, like they were looking for somebody from Bristol, with (municipal) experience,” Bizarro said during an interview on her first day in the new post, officially as interim town administrator, Monday, Nov. 14.

BRISTOL, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO