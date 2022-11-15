Read full article on original website
Berkshire Cultural Institutions Welcome New Leadership
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire cultural leaders gathered at Barrington Stage Company's Wolfson Center to welcome the new leaders of three of Berkshire County's cultural venues on Tuesday night. "As you can see, there are so many amazing things for us to look forward to. Sometimes when I think about...
Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires Giving Back Guides
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) is distributing 15,000 Giving Back guides in time for the holiday giving season. The Giving Back guide contains a directory of Berkshire nonprofits by category, and over 100 nonprofit profiles that detail ways people can help. 14,000 copies were delivered to Berkshire Eagle subscribers in October, while the remaining 1,500 copies are currently being placed in coffee shops, retail outlets, libraries, and other community gathering places.
Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Course Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series, with the upcoming installment focusing on computer basics on Tuesday, Nov. 29. This month's course centers on navigating a computer, using applications, and managing files. It will be held 2:30...
Adams Historical Commission Looking for Storage Space
ADAMS, Mass. — The Historical Commission is looking into possible options for storage space for the town's historical records, despite limited options. Commission Chair Ryan Biros said he discussed with Building Commissioner Gerald Garner about finding additional space. Historical records and inventory are currently scattered throughout Town Hall and other places in town.
Lanesborough Select Board Approves Transfer for Town Hall Repairs
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has approved a fund transfer to pay for repairs to the foundation of town hall. Town Administrator Joshua Lang shared with the board a quote from Diversified Construction Services of $6,300 for the needed repairs at the rear of the building's foundation. "I...
Williamstown Fire District Sets February Date for Station Vote
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Fire District officials Wednesday decided to reschedule to Feb. 28 a special district meeting to approve a bond to construct a new fire station. The district had hoped to put the question to voters in December but last month walked back that idea in hopes that it will have more concrete numbers to put before voters.
Louison House Planning Youth Housing on Bracewell Avenue
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Housing support center Louison House hopes to turn 111 to 113 Bracewell Avenue into six apartments for unaccompanied youth. According to plans presented to the Planning Board Monday, the building, currently split into two units, would be converted into five studio-style apartments with a bathroom and kitchen and one two-bedroom apartment. The interior of the building will be redesigned, including replacing electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and life safety systems, to accommodate the new layout.
MCLA: New Art Lab Installation 'Puff'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A new window installation is on display now through Dec. 9 at Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Art Lab in North Adams by artist Lorenzo Baker. The installation "Puff" coincides with Baker's virtual exhibition and year-long collaboration with MCLA titled "February: An Exploration into Black...
CHP's New Family Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Tracks a Growing Trend in Advanced Nursing Practice
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Programs (CHP) is now home to a new family nurse practitioner (FNP) residency program, an intensive year-long experience that formalizes post-graduate clinical opportunities for advanced practice nursing graduates. The FNP residency is funded in part by a grant of $71,500 from the University...
John And Abigail Adams Scholarship Recipients
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Hoosac Valley High School announced this year's Class of 2023 John & Abigail Adams Four-Year Scholarship Recipients. The scholarship is based on student academic achievement on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) exam. It is awarded upon acceptance to a participating Massachusetts public institution of higher education, including the four undergraduate campuses of the University of Massachusetts, all nine state universities, and all fifteen community colleges.
Williamstown May Be on the Hook for $1.3M for Recreation Path
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Hopefully, residents are enjoying the new bicycle-pedestrian trail. They may have to pay for it down the road. Town Manager Bob Menicocci Monday told the Select Board that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is passing along $1.3 million in overruns for the project, which created a recreational path from near the intersection of Syndicate Road and North Street (Route 7) east to the Spruces Park on Main Street (Route 2).
Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Market Season Begins
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Berkshire Grown kicks off their 2022-2023 indoor Winter Farmers Market season on the weekend before Thanksgiving, in both north and south Berkshire County. In Great Barrington, the first in the season of six indoor Winter Farmers Markets will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00...
Pittsfield Tax Rate Drops, Tax Bills Rise for Fiscal 2023
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — It took the City Council less than an hour on Tuesday to approve a split tax rate that will see the average homeowner's property tax bill increase 8 percent. The residential rate for fiscal 2023 is $18.32 per $1,000 of valuation and the commercial, industrial, and...
CHP Welcomes Family Nurse Practitioners
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Programs (CHP) has expanded its primary care team in Great Barrington and North Adams with the addition of two family nurse practitioners. Dawn Kohanski, FNP, completed her family nurse practitioner master's degree at the State University of New York (SUNY) Institute of Technology,...
'On the Horizon' Opens at the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — "On the Horizon: Art and Atmosphere in the Nineteenth Century" examines how artists and image makers incorporated new scientific and technological understandings of the atmosphere into their works and creative practices. The exhibition is on view in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery of the Clark's Manton...
Adams Approves Extra Wastewater Treatment Plant Funds
ADAMS, Mass. — Town meeting members at Tuesday's special town meeting approved an additional $2.37 million in funding for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. Members supported the funds 95-4, in addition to approving the three other warrant articles with little discussion. Town meeting gave the OK to just more than $5 million for the plant in 2021.
The Orchestra Now Returns to Bard College at Simon's Rock
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Orchestra Now, the orchestra and master's degree program founded by Bard College president, conductor, educator, and music historian Leon Botstein, returns to Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington on Nov. 20 at 3 PM. The free performance is led by assistant conductor...
Clark Art Presents Concert With Bill Nace and Matt Krefting
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — In partnership with Belltower Records, North Adams, the Clark Art Institute hosts a concert by Bill Nace and Matt Krefting on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 pm in the Clark's Michael Conforti Pavilion. Nace and Krefting bring their experimental sounds to the Clark on the heels...
Pittsfield Firefighters Give Fire Department Little League Team Jackets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield firefighters held a pizza party Sunday to recognize the players and volunteers that led the department-sponsored team to win the National Division of the Pittsfield Little League. During the gathering at the fire department, the coaches and firefighters distributed Little League jackets to the team,...
Licensing Board Approves Tito's New Liquor License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a new liquor license, Tito's Mexican Bar and Grill is staged to re-open under new management. The Licensing Board on Monday approved a license transfer from Eleventh Pin Restaurant, which operated in the former Ken's Bowl, to the eatery located at 34 Depot Street. At...
