Influential Mexican rock group Maná taking its latest tour to San Antonio in the spring
Tickets for the band's Mexico Lindo Y Querido tour are on sale now.
Ground Beef Recall, 1 Watson: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Plenty of readers also gravitated to a story detailing which San Antonio restaurants are selling Thanksgiving dinners.
San Antonio Current
21 San Antonio hotel bars that locals love
With San Antonio’s recent uptick in luxury hotels comes a parallel boom in fancy bars at those properties, many of which are located downtown. These creatively designed drinking spots can make locals feel like they're on vacation or provide a convenient meeting place when getting together with friends in town on business or a sightseeing visit.
New San Antonio bar Summer Camp takes over former Hello Paradise location
Along with burgers and all-beef coneys, the new spot serves up a small menu of specialty cocktails.
Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list
These homegrown gift ideas range from books to baubles, prints to planters, and collages to 'crying' flowerpots.
San Antonio Current
This 122-year-old San Antonio home for sale comes with a hidden basement speakeasy
A two-story home built in 1900 in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill area has hit the market. And in addition to all its classic charm, it includes a hidden basement speakeasy created by the couple that spent more than a year renovating the property. The basement bar is secreted behind a...
San Antonio Current
Score 30% off your San Antonio Zoo membership now through Nov. 30
Bigger, brighter, and WILDER than ever before – Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, is almost here for the holiday season at San Antonio Zoo!. Experience acres of dazzling lights, festive holiday snacks, and drinks for adults and kids, plus larger-than-life displays, and photo-ops across miles of trails!. Zoo...
San Antonio Current
Here's where to cut your own Christmas tree within driving distance of San Antonio
Sure, you can buy a pre-cut tree from any local lot, or dust off that faux version in a box hidden somewhere in the attic. But there's something magical about the holiday tradition of going out into a field, finding the perfect Christmas tree and cutting it down yourself. Whether...
Erik Cantu, Texas Earthquake: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of folks also checked out our story on the Rotary Ice Rink returning to downtown's Travis Park.
San Antonio's next Cowboy Breakfast may not happen, organizers warn
Organizers of the event say costs and logistics required to produce the event have gone up.
San Antonio Current
The longtime King William home of a couple known for their handcrafted light fixtures is for sale
The late Isaac and Judith Maxwell became well known for their King William shop, which sold distinctive punched-metal light fixtures that became popular in high-end homes all over San Antonio. Turns out the couple's crafty streak also extended to home renovation. A two-bedroom, two-bath King William home lovingly restored by...
Mixed-use development similar to San Antonio's Pearl planned for nearby New Braunfels
Agricultural buildings on the property will be repurposed into restaurants, bars, coffee shops and retail shops.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
Briscoe Western Art Museum hosts annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19
The all-day event will open with a spiritual blessing and close with a native flute performance by artist, educator and performer Tim Blueflint.
Earthquake damages historic building on University Health's downtown San Antonio campus
The building is closed and a safety zone has been established around its perimeter.
Downtown San Antonio Starbucks workers join more than 100 stores striking this Thursday
Red Cup Day, when the coffee giant gives out limited-edition holiday reusable cups, is one of the company's busiest days.
San Antonio Food Bank struggling to meet Thanksgiving demand, asking community for support
'It’s shaping up to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history,' San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
