Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Irion County Wins Decisively to Advance to the 3rd Round
SONORA, TX — The Irion County Hornets (11-0) dismantled the Leakey Eagles (6-6) Thursday night, Nov. 18, in the second round of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs 1-A Six Man in Sonora at 6:00 p.m. The Hornets beat the Eagles back in September 61-6, and the outcome did not change. The Eagles put up a fight, but Irion County claimed victory 52-0. After forcing a punt on Leakey’s first possession, the Hornets wasted little time getting on the board. The Hornets’ Brayden Paiz snapped a long run to the Eagles’ 20-yard line. Irion County scored on a 20-yard rushing touchdown on the next play and led early, 6-0.
San Angelo LIVE!
Sterling City Falls to Explosive Plays
CLYDE, TX — The Sterling City Eagles (7-4) entered the second round of the UIL Texas High School Playoffs 2A Division II against the Windhorst Trojans (7-4) in Breckenridge on Thursday night, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Sterling City stunned the Miles Bulldogs last week and looked to replicate...
San Angelo LIVE!
Scores:Round 2 of Texas High School Playoffs
The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo LIVE!
Here's When Trout Will Be Stocked in Foster Park!!!
AUSTIN – The annual Texas winter tradition of rainbow trout stocking is heading back to waterbodies across the state to kick off the holiday season. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will begin stocking thousands of rainbow trout on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Crews are scheduled...
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Rome is Burning in San Angelo
Today on Live! We have a special Thursday night edition of COVER1. While Rome burns, Wall heads into the 2nd round of the playoffs. Tonight Sterling City travels to Clyde to play the Windthorst Trojans. Also San Angelo man indicted for invasion of privacy. Two Angelo State Students won a...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
San Angelo LIVE!
NWS: Wintery Mix Will Stick Around Through Sunday
SAN ANGELO – The light wintery mix falling in places across the Concho Valley will linger through Sunday afternoon according to information from the National Weather Service. Saturday morning skies were overcast and temperatures were hovering around just above the freezing mark with light drizzle falling in places. Most...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Woman Indicted for Shooting a Man in the Leg
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another individual in the leg. According to court documents, on August 13, 2022, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located in San Angelo at 120 East Harris Boulevard, regarding a shooting victim. Once officers arrived, they observed a gunshot wound to the upper right calf on the victim. Officers were then sent to the residence where the shooting took place to hold the scene.
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be. According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Celebrates Adoption
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo and Tom Green County celebrated National Adoption Day at the Sugg room in the Stephens Library Friday. The annual event is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 113,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. A coalition of national partners (the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network) founded National Adoption Day.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Judge Steps Away from ‘Hate Crime’ Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX — Newly sworn-in County Court at Law #2 Judge Andrew Graves has stepped away from the pending trial of Evan Berry Berryhill who was charged with a hate crime by County prosecutor Leland Lacy. The trial was supposed to begin November 14. The charges come after...
San Angelo LIVE!
While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other May
AsBeto O’Rourke is considering his next step after losing to Governor Greg Abbott for Texas Governor, he hinted his wife may be the next one to enter politics. While talking to supporters as the results were announced in El Paso, O’Rourke said:
Comments / 1