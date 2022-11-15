Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Names JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records As Cash Money's Best Verzuz Competition
Lil Wayne has named JAY-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records as Cash Money’s best competition in a potential Verzuz battle. Appearing on a recent episode of sportscaster and former NFL player Marcellus Wiley’s. podcast, Weezy was asked who he thinks would make a worthy opponent for Young Money or Cash...
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Migos Rapper Takeoff Mourned By Justin Bieber, Drake, Cardi B At Atlanta Memorial Service Held In Arena
A celebrity-studded crowd gathered in the Atlanta Hawks home arena Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. The surviving members of Migos, Takeoff uncle Quavo and cousin...
HipHopDX.com
Nas 'King's Disease 3' Cements His Impressive Second Act
Nas fans love to debate which producer works best with him. He’s collaborated with some of the greatest producers in an illustrious 25 year career that spans 15 solo albums. Depending on the era of when you discovered Nas, you could argue either Large Professor, L.E.S., Trackmasters, Salaam Remi, No I.D., DJ Premier or Dr. Dre maximized the producer-rapper synergy. But in the 2020s, maybe Hit-Boy is his best fit for keeping him relevant in a changing rap landscape with an unrivaled run of releasing four projects.
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former Beef
Nas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on “King’s Disease III.”. Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation. Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nas On JAY-Z Beef: “When I Released The Track List… He Released A Picture With All His GRAMMYs”
On a track from his new album King’s Disease III, Nas addressed his old beef with JAY, rapping about listening to ‘Takeover’ and texting Hov saying it isn’t over. Fans loved the line and while he was on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah asked the QB legend about it.
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
thesource.com
21 Savage Backtracks On Nas ‘Irrelevancy’ Criticism
21 Savage recently came under fire from Nas fans over comments he made about the 49-year-old rapper during a Clubhouse debate. He stated that Nas isn’t relevant, but attributes his success in the 21st century to his loyal fanbase. “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s...
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Fans and celebrities commemorate Takeoff at memorial hosted in Atlanta where Drake, Cardi B, and other stars were in attendance
Rapper Takeoff, 28, was killed in Houston, Texas, on November 1. He was best known as a member of the rap trio Migos, which featured family members Quavo and Offset. A "celebration of life" was hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari...
hotnewhiphop.com
André 3000 Attends Nas’ “King’s Disease III” Release Party
André 3000 met up with Nas at the release party for “King’s Disease III.”. Nas linked up with André 3000 at the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III, in NYC on Friday. The legendary Outkast rapper was spotted in a photo with Nas on social media at the exclusive party.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chuck D Calls On Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, & More For “Fight The Power” Documentary
Chuck D says Eminem, LL COOL J, Ice-T, and many more will appear in his upcoming “Fight The Power” documentary. Chuck D has enlisted a star-studded group for his upcoming docuseries, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, and many more hip-hop legends will all be interviewed for the film.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning Nas' Relevancy: 'You Crazy, Boy!'
Kodak Black has called out 21 Savage for his comments about Nas being “irrelevant” following the release of his King’s Disease 3 album. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (November 14) to put 21 on blast for questioning the New York legend’s current position in the rap game, while quoting lyrics from his 2002 song “I Can.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Rock Says He’ll Abandon Twitter After Nas Diss
The pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over “Illmatic” royalties is still ongoing. Two New York hip-hop legends are going at each other again. Recently, Pete Rock took to Twitter to say he would be deleting the platform after Nas dissed him. On his newest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. King’s Disease III, Nas threw shots at Pete Rock for suing him over Illmatic royalties.
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Rapaport Rips Into 21 Savage In Defense Of Nas: “You’re Like ‘Cat In The Hat'”
Michael Rapaport says 21 Savage’s entire catalog can’t compete with Nas’s verse on Main Source’s “Live From The BBQ.”. 21 Savage continues to face backlash over comments he made about Nasty Nas this week. The latest to come at the Atlanta rapper’s neck is Michael Rapaport, who dedicated a 20-minute YouTube video to his love for Nas.
Comments / 0