Fairfax County, like most communities across the nation, is taking urgent steps to address a shortage of affordable housing for individuals and families earning low and moderate income. Within the past four years, Fairfax County has quickly risen to be a leading producer of affordable housing in the Washington, D.C. area with a pipeline of more than 3,000 units of committed affordable housing in various stages of development. Whether through preservation or development of affordable homes, Fairfax County is not only setting a new standard in terms of quantity but also quality.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO