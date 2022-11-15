ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

sungazette.news

Condo proposal remains work in progress in Vienna

For a fleeting moment Nov. 14, it looked as if a developer had scaled back a proposed residential-condominium project enough so it would pass muster with the Vienna Town Council. Two hours and a brief recess later, the Council allowed the ball to come closer to the goal line, but...
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Vienna hires consultant to help plan future of former Faith Baptist Church

The Town of Vienna is seeking a little guidance to determine what to do with the former Faith Baptist Church property on Center Street. The town council approved an allocation of $92,500 on Monday (Nov. 14) to launch a study of potential long-term uses for the site, now known as the Vienna Annex.
VIENNA, VA
alxnow.com

New sandwich shop coming to Torpedo Factory building

A new sandwich shop could be coming to the Torpedo Factory building at 101 N. Union Street. In a new special use permit filed to the City of Alexandria, the Hyndford Street Hospitality LLC said it plans to open a small sandwich shop in the space. “We expect our patrons...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1

One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
DULLES, VA
alxnow.com

New plans to reshape Alexandria’s West End kick off with meeting tonight

Tonight, the City of Alexandria is launching a kick-off meeting for the 18-month process of updating and potentially reshaping city policy governing the West End. According to the city’s website, the goal is to “engage the community to create a shared vision for the future of Alexandria West, addressing topics such as equity, culture, housing, getting around, land use, parks, and safety.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down

Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
LEESBURG, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Four-story Dunn Loring Elementary School gets edge over shorter design option

Community members who attended a public meeting on the future elementary school in Dunn Loring last week appeared to favor replacing the existing administrative center at 2334 Gallows Road with a four-story building. Samaha Associates, an engineering firm contracted by Fairfax County Public Schools, presented two primary design options for...
DUNN LORING, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Reminder: I-495 Exit to Toll Road Changes Today — “Beginning on or about November 17, drivers traveling on northbound I-495 (Capital Beltway) to westbound Dulles Toll Road will take an earlier exit, rather than the existing left exit (Exit 45), which is closing to allow room for construction of a new, replacement I-495 bridge over the Dulles Toll Road ramps.” [VDOT]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Picks Battlefield Interchange Design

The Leesburg Town Council is lining up behind an unusual interchange design to address a frequent traffic coke point on the Rt. 15 bypass. On Tuesday, the council is expected to formally endorse a Rt. 15/Battlefield Parkway interchange that will use two roundabouts and a bridge to keep traffic—and pedestrians—moving.
LEESBURG, VA
tysonsreporter.com

After decades of planning, Silver Line Phase II officially opens

The Dulles International Airport Metro station platform (via WMATA/Facebook) It’s official: after years of rising costs and an ever-lengthening construction timeline, the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line has opened to the public. A train pulled out of the new Dulles International Airport station for the first time...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions

You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fairfaxcounty.gov

Growing Research Finds Affordable Housing Development Adds Value to Communities, Neighboring Properties

Fairfax County, like most communities across the nation, is taking urgent steps to address a shortage of affordable housing for individuals and families earning low and moderate income. Within the past four years, Fairfax County has quickly risen to be a leading producer of affordable housing in the Washington, D.C. area with a pipeline of more than 3,000 units of committed affordable housing in various stages of development. Whether through preservation or development of affordable homes, Fairfax County is not only setting a new standard in terms of quantity but also quality.
FAIRFAX, VA

