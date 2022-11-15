Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Related
sungazette.news
Condo proposal remains work in progress in Vienna
For a fleeting moment Nov. 14, it looked as if a developer had scaled back a proposed residential-condominium project enough so it would pass muster with the Vienna Town Council. Two hours and a brief recess later, the Council allowed the ball to come closer to the goal line, but...
Commercial Observer
DC Offers $8M Round of Grants Aimed at Restaurant, Entertainment and Retail Sectors
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who last week won her third term to lead the District, has created a new $8 million round for the Bridge Fund grant program, which provides financial support to businesses and proprietors in the restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. Teaming with the Office of the...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Mobile Home Park Residents Fear Impact of Sale to West Coast-Based Investor
Residents of two Richmond Highway mobile homes parks are once again facing changes to their home. Engleside Trailer Park and Ray’s Mobile Home Colony are being sold by current owners, Ahora Company and Rapido Company, to out-of-state real estate investment firm Pacific Current Partners on Nov. 15. This is...
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna hires consultant to help plan future of former Faith Baptist Church
The Town of Vienna is seeking a little guidance to determine what to do with the former Faith Baptist Church property on Center Street. The town council approved an allocation of $92,500 on Monday (Nov. 14) to launch a study of potential long-term uses for the site, now known as the Vienna Annex.
alxnow.com
New sandwich shop coming to Torpedo Factory building
A new sandwich shop could be coming to the Torpedo Factory building at 101 N. Union Street. In a new special use permit filed to the City of Alexandria, the Hyndford Street Hospitality LLC said it plans to open a small sandwich shop in the space. “We expect our patrons...
loudounnow.com
Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1
One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
WAMU
Excitement and jubilation as metro opens the silver line extension to Dulles
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ashburn station. WMATAÕs Randy Clarke, 4th from left, and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, 5th from left, as confetti falls. It was a scene of jubilation, excitement, and relief. Decades after it was planned – and four years after it was...
alxnow.com
New plans to reshape Alexandria’s West End kick off with meeting tonight
Tonight, the City of Alexandria is launching a kick-off meeting for the 18-month process of updating and potentially reshaping city policy governing the West End. According to the city’s website, the goal is to “engage the community to create a shared vision for the future of Alexandria West, addressing topics such as equity, culture, housing, getting around, land use, parks, and safety.”
theburn.com
Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down
Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
tysonsreporter.com
Four-story Dunn Loring Elementary School gets edge over shorter design option
Community members who attended a public meeting on the future elementary school in Dunn Loring last week appeared to favor replacing the existing administrative center at 2334 Gallows Road with a four-story building. Samaha Associates, an engineering firm contracted by Fairfax County Public Schools, presented two primary design options for...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Reminder: I-495 Exit to Toll Road Changes Today — “Beginning on or about November 17, drivers traveling on northbound I-495 (Capital Beltway) to westbound Dulles Toll Road will take an earlier exit, rather than the existing left exit (Exit 45), which is closing to allow room for construction of a new, replacement I-495 bridge over the Dulles Toll Road ramps.” [VDOT]
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Picks Battlefield Interchange Design
The Leesburg Town Council is lining up behind an unusual interchange design to address a frequent traffic coke point on the Rt. 15 bypass. On Tuesday, the council is expected to formally endorse a Rt. 15/Battlefield Parkway interchange that will use two roundabouts and a bridge to keep traffic—and pedestrians—moving.
tysonsreporter.com
After decades of planning, Silver Line Phase II officially opens
The Dulles International Airport Metro station platform (via WMATA/Facebook) It’s official: after years of rising costs and an ever-lengthening construction timeline, the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line has opened to the public. A train pulled out of the new Dulles International Airport station for the first time...
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
fairfaxcounty.gov
Growing Research Finds Affordable Housing Development Adds Value to Communities, Neighboring Properties
Fairfax County, like most communities across the nation, is taking urgent steps to address a shortage of affordable housing for individuals and families earning low and moderate income. Within the past four years, Fairfax County has quickly risen to be a leading producer of affordable housing in the Washington, D.C. area with a pipeline of more than 3,000 units of committed affordable housing in various stages of development. Whether through preservation or development of affordable homes, Fairfax County is not only setting a new standard in terms of quantity but also quality.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
Comments / 0