BBC
Wales will wait on Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate ahead of 2023 Six Nations
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales coach Wayne Pivac is hoping Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate will be able to play a part...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad
World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
BBC
Rugby League: Victor Radley and James Bentley investigated after alleged incident in Manchester
The Rugby Football League is investigating an alleged incident involving England's Victor Radley and Ireland's James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday. Sydney Roosters' Radley was allegedly involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos' Bentley at a hotel. The England team were staying in the hotel following their shock Rugby League...
When does Mexico play in World Cup? Here’s the complete Cup group schedule
Mexico is in the same group as Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.
SkySports
Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going
Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia
The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
Where and when to watch England at the Qatar World Cup
England will be hoping to end its 56-year long wait for an international trophy at the Qatar World Cup.
BBC
Australia v England: Hosts canter to six-wicket win in first ODI in Adelaide
England 287-9 (50 overs): Malan 134 (128); Zampa 3-55, Cummins 3-62 Australia 291-4 (46.5 overs): Warner 86 (84), Smith 80* (78), Head 69 (57); Willey 2-51 Australia cantered to a six-wicket victory over England in the opening one-day international in Adelaide. Chasing 288 to win, David Warner (86), Travis Head...
England name two No 8s in Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola for clash with New Zealand
England have taken the unexpected step of naming two number eights in their back row for Saturday's headline clash of the autumn against New Zealand.Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola will offer Eddie Jones' men explosive ball carrying options in a bold selection that was first seen when they were paired together at the end of last Saturday's thumping victory over Japan.Both players are specialist number eights with Vunipola filling the position for his entire career and Simmonds' last appearance at flanker coming in the Premiership five years ago.Jones has made three changes in personnel and one positional switch to the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse on impact of 'Africa's Titanic'
As Senegal embarked on their golden year of 2002, when they reached both their first Africa Cup of Nations final and World Cup quarter-final, there was little doubt as to the player in charge on the pitch. Dogged, tenacious and hyper-professional, Teranga Lions skipper Aliou Cisse was present for all...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Meet the England players chasing final glory against France
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2021 Final - England v France. Venue: Manchester Central Date: Friday, 18 November Time: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England will bid for...
England duo Sam Curran and Adil Rashid into top five of T20 bowling rankings
Sam Curran and Adil Rashid have leapt into the top five of the ICC’s bowling rankings following England’s victory at the T20 World Cup.All-rounder Curran was named player of the tournament, and also scooped top honours for his performance in the final, after taking 13 wickets in six appearances in Australia while Rashid was outstanding in the knockout stages.Rashid has moved up five spots to number three in the new update, with Curran in at a career-high of fifth place.Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka, who topped the World Cup wicket charts with 15, remains in first place with Afghanistan’s Rashid...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad with leg injury
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the...
Sporting News
'So much cricket': Australian captain Pat Cummins delves into difficult IPL decision
Australian captain Pat Cummins had delved into his decision to skip next year's IPL season - and it all comes down to having too much cricket. The fatigue of international fixtures isn't just for cricket fans it seems, with many players and ex-players citing the stacked schedule as a major issue.
BBC
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov vows to make history by claiming lightweight world title
Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois Date: Friday, 18 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 23:00 GMT. Highlights on BBC Three on Saturday from 20:00 GMT. Usman Nurmagomedov says he is focused on making history at Bellator 288 as he prepares to...
NBC Sports
Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
Yardbarker
Arsenal v Manchester United Women form guide – 35,000 tickets sold already!
35,000 tickets sold! Team form as Arsenal & Manchester Utd Women go head to head By Michelle. Arsenal Women host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday 19th November, kick-off 6.30pm (UK). Arsenal have confirmed that 35,000 tickets have been sold for Arsenal’s biggest WSL challenge so far this season. Tickets are still available to purchase here.
OFFICIAL: Paul Winstanley Leaves Brighton To Join Chelsea
Brighton director Paul Winstanley has left the club to join Chelsea.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter says group rivals England among favorites to win it all in Qatar
Just days before the United States men's national team opens up its participation at the 2022 World Cup, manager Gregg Berhalter has laid out what the team must do for the tournament to be considered a success. Berhalter, in an interview with The Telegraph, said he is "still firmly in the camp that England are one of the favorites to win the World Cup" and that "most managers would kill to have" Gareth Southgate's national team resume.
