ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad

World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
SkySports

Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going

Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
BBC

Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header

Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia

The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
BBC

Australia v England: Hosts canter to six-wicket win in first ODI in Adelaide

England 287-9 (50 overs): Malan 134 (128); Zampa 3-55, Cummins 3-62 Australia 291-4 (46.5 overs): Warner 86 (84), Smith 80* (78), Head 69 (57); Willey 2-51 Australia cantered to a six-wicket victory over England in the opening one-day international in Adelaide. Chasing 288 to win, David Warner (86), Travis Head...
The Independent

England name two No 8s in Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola for clash with New Zealand

England have taken the unexpected step of naming two number eights in their back row for Saturday's headline clash of the autumn against New Zealand.Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola will offer Eddie Jones' men explosive ball carrying options in a bold selection that was first seen when they were paired together at the end of last Saturday's thumping victory over Japan.Both players are specialist number eights with Vunipola filling the position for his entire career and Simmonds' last appearance at flanker coming in the Premiership five years ago.Jones has made three changes in personnel and one positional switch to the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse on impact of 'Africa's Titanic'

As Senegal embarked on their golden year of 2002, when they reached both their first Africa Cup of Nations final and World Cup quarter-final, there was little doubt as to the player in charge on the pitch. Dogged, tenacious and hyper-professional, Teranga Lions skipper Aliou Cisse was present for all...
The Independent

England duo Sam Curran and Adil Rashid into top five of T20 bowling rankings

Sam Curran and Adil Rashid have leapt into the top five of the ICC’s bowling rankings following England’s victory at the T20 World Cup.All-rounder Curran was named player of the tournament, and also scooped top honours for his performance in the final, after taking 13 wickets in six appearances in Australia while Rashid was outstanding in the knockout stages.Rashid has moved up five spots to number three in the new update, with Curran in at a career-high of fifth place.Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka, who topped the World Cup wicket charts with 15, remains in first place with Afghanistan’s Rashid...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad with leg injury

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the...
Sporting News

'So much cricket': Australian captain Pat Cummins delves into difficult IPL decision

Australian captain Pat Cummins had delved into his decision to skip next year's IPL season - and it all comes down to having too much cricket. The fatigue of international fixtures isn't just for cricket fans it seems, with many players and ex-players citing the stacked schedule as a major issue.
NBC Sports

Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
Yardbarker

Arsenal v Manchester United Women form guide – 35,000 tickets sold already!

35,000 tickets sold! Team form as Arsenal & Manchester Utd Women go head to head By Michelle. Arsenal Women host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday 19th November, kick-off 6.30pm (UK). Arsenal have confirmed that 35,000 tickets have been sold for Arsenal’s biggest WSL challenge so far this season. Tickets are still available to purchase here.
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter says group rivals England among favorites to win it all in Qatar

Just days before the United States men's national team opens up its participation at the 2022 World Cup, manager Gregg Berhalter has laid out what the team must do for the tournament to be considered a success. Berhalter, in an interview with The Telegraph, said he is "still firmly in the camp that England are one of the favorites to win the World Cup" and that "most managers would kill to have" Gareth Southgate's national team resume.

Comments / 0

Community Policy