Victor Cassadine is causing problems in Port CharlesABC General Hospital screenshot. Victor is behind a lot of the current Port Charles drama. When Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaunessy) first returned to General Hospital t looked as if he were going to use the Ice Princess diamond to control the weather and for a while, PC residents were complaining of the unusually warm weather in January and February. This plot was dropped after Shaunessy was off the soap earlier in the year due to hip replacement surgery Jennifer Smith (Holly Gagnier) was convicted of stealing the Ice Princess because Victor set her up. She is still on the West Coast in jail for a crime she did not commit.

25 DAYS AGO