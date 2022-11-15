Read full article on original website
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Taylor Will Be Humiliated By Thomas’s Stunt
B&B spoilers have yet to tease how the secret will come out that Thomas Forrester made the call to Child Protective Services and not Brooke Logan, but now that Douglas Forrester knows the truth, it’s just a matter of time. But it’s Thomas’s mother, Taylor Hayes, a world-renowned psychiatrist, who stands to be the most affected.
B&B Spoilers for November 17: Steffy Asks A Doozy Of A Question
B&B spoilers for Thursday, November 17, 2022, tease Steffy Forrester Finnegan rattling Ridge Forrester by questioning exactly where his loyalty lies. Is his heart really in the right place?. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Taylor (Krista Allen) has the man, the ring, and the dress, but does she really and truly have...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fast Tracks Wedding-- Wedding Shocker Will Stun Fans
Ridge ends one relationship and jumps right back into another.CBS/YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will propose and rush down the altar to make Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) his wife. On Thursday's episode (November 10), Ridge begged Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for an annulment.
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
GH Recap For November 16: Elizabeth Comes To Esme’s Rescue
The GH recap for November 16, 2022, features Nikolas Cassadine freaking out when it seems like Esme Prince is putting on the performance of a lifetime. In this episode, Elizabeth Webber Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) came running when Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) looked to be feigning pain, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) managed to get Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) what they needed, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) cheerfully promised to help Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) find out where she came from, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) had some words with Brick (Stephen A. Smith), and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) was curious about a phone. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'General Hospital' spoilers for November 2022 reveal that it'll be a month filled with secrets and romantic entanglements.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right Mentor
Sally Spectra is one of the few people in Genoa City who realizes that she doesn’t, in fact, know everything. Sally is constantly looking for mentors to emulate and learn from. And Y&R spoilers are teasing that she’s finally, after many false starts, found the right one. Y&R...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Audra Lied To Noah About Their Baby
Y&R spoilers kept hinting there was more to Noah Newman and Audra Charles’s London-based breakup than either had let on up to then. And the shoe finally dropped when Audra blurted out that she and Noah shared “the baby.”. Y&R Spoilers Speculation. She quickly clarified that she’d been...
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Rooting For Thomas And Hope
For viewers, keeping up with the changing relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful" could be a full-time job. Despite any history of bad blood and betrayal, Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) cannot stay out of Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) web of darkness. Unknown to Hope, Thomas is responsible for the end of her mother, Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The deception led Ridge directly back to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), seemingly closing the door on Brooke and Ridge's marriage forever, via Soaps.com.
Is Douglas Forrester the Moral Center on Bold and the Beautiful?
Douglas Forrester may have lost his mother, Caroline Spencer, to that great soap in the sky, but the lesson she taught her son on The Bold and the Beautiful remains with him. What was that lesson? “Always tell the truth.” Once again, Douglas is being put in the position of being B&B’s truthsayer and moral center.
B&B Spoilers for Friday, November 18: Taylor Hayes Prepares To Become Mrs. Ridge Forrester
B&B spoilers for Friday, November 18, 2022, promise a big day for Dr. Taylor Hayes. She is on the cusp of getting everything she ever wanted. All she has to do is get through the vows. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Taylor (Krista Allen) is very much a woman in love. So...
Why Anna Devane Should Be Afraid of An Olivia Jerome GH Reunion
General Hospital fans got a blast from the past when Cyrus Renault warned Laura Collins to keep Anna Devane out of prison…because Olivia Jerome was already getting her welcome wagon ready. And he didn’t mean that in a nice way. (Is anything nice about life in prison?) General...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Nov. 14-18: Tucker’s Game Plan Revealed
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Nov. 14-18 reveal Tucker McCall moves forward with the next step in his plan.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Chooses Between the Newman Brothers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers suggest Sally Spectra will decide which Newman brother she wants to be with.
The Young and the Restless Star Tricia Cast Celebrates Her Birthday
Tricia Cast has a lot to celebrate, although things are not going well for her The Young and the Restless alter ego, Nina Webster’s son, Chance Chancellor. While Nina’s beloved son’s marriage is falling apart, Cast is recognizing a far more pleasant occasion. Happy Birthday, Tricia Cast.
DAYS Recap For November 15: Chanel Tells Allie She Killed Someone
The DAYS recap for Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Chanel Dupree shattering any and all allusions that she’s the innocent victim in a frameup. In this episode, Chanel (Raven Bowens) endures a grilling and cops to the crime of which she stands accused, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) fills in another piece of the puzzle, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) finds himself out on his ear, Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) makes quite the impression, and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) agrees to bypass the low road — for the time being. Now, let?s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
General Hospital Spoilers: Victor Cassadine has set up major calamity in Port Charles
Victor Cassadine is causing problems in Port CharlesABC General Hospital screenshot. Victor is behind a lot of the current Port Charles drama. When Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaunessy) first returned to General Hospital t looked as if he were going to use the Ice Princess diamond to control the weather and for a while, PC residents were complaining of the unusually warm weather in January and February. This plot was dropped after Shaunessy was off the soap earlier in the year due to hip replacement surgery Jennifer Smith (Holly Gagnier) was convicted of stealing the Ice Princess because Victor set her up. She is still on the West Coast in jail for a crime she did not commit.
DAYS Recap For November 17: Battle Results – Rolf 2, Wendy & Johnny 0
The DAYS recap for Thursday, November 17, 2022, is a sterling example of the best-laid plans of mice and men going awry. In this episode, Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) get the goods on Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton), and he does not thank them for it. Elsewhere, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) makes his case to Jada Hunter (Eila Cantu), Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) opinion of Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) drops even further, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) begins to panic, and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) finds herself in want of an explanation. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
