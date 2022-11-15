ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list

The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Variety

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics

Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Roberta Flack’s ALS making it ‘impossible to sing,’ manager says

Grammy-winning singer and pianist Roberta Flack is no longer able to perform and struggles to speak following an ALS diagnosis, her manager confirmed Monday. “It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” Flack’s manager, Suzanne Koga, said in a statement to The Associated Press, noting that the degenerative disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History

Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave...
ETOnline.com

GRAMMYs 2023: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are here, and with them, a new crop of Album of the Year nominees. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé leads the pack this year, scoring nine nods for her epic album, Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar follows with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven, all of whom have entries in the Album of the Year category.

