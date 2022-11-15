Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list
The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
See Dolly Parton, 76, Stun in Head-to-Toe Leather at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. To accept the honor (and perform her first rock song), she dressed the part, wearing head-to-toe leather. She had previously withdrawn from the nomination, but had a change of heart. Just a few months ago,...
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics
Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
Roberta Flack’s ALS making it ‘impossible to sing,’ manager says
Grammy-winning singer and pianist Roberta Flack is no longer able to perform and struggles to speak following an ALS diagnosis, her manager confirmed Monday. “It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” Flack’s manager, Suzanne Koga, said in a statement to The Associated Press, noting that the degenerative disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak.”
Anita Baker To Embark On Nationwide Tour For The First Time Since 1995
'The Songstress' tour, named after the musician's eponymous 1983 debut album, will celebrate Baker's award-winning 40 years in the music industry and her winning back the rights to her masters.
Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History
Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special
Mariah Carey is back for the holidays. CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
Bryan Adams, Patti Smith, R.E.M., Ann Wilson, Doobie Brothers Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees
Patti Smith, Jeff Lynne, Ann Wilson, Bryan Adams, R.E.M., The Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, and Blondie are the among the list of artists nominated for induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The nominees in the non-performing and performing categories will be voted upon for induction at...
GRAMMYs 2023: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are here, and with them, a new crop of Album of the Year nominees. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé leads the pack this year, scoring nine nods for her epic album, Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar follows with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven, all of whom have entries in the Album of the Year category.
