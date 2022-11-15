Nearly two weeks after Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced a reward in her case, Anna Titus has been captured by law enforcement. Late last month, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $1,000 for Titus, who was wanted for probation revocation. Titus had pleaded no contest to drug possession in September, with charges of drug and paraphernalia possession dropped. Court documents indicate Titus changed residence without permission from Lyon County Court Services, used several drugs and then failed to return to Empower House as directed in her probation agreement.

