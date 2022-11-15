Read full article on original website
Attempted murder suspect set for pretrial hearing Wednesday in Emporia
A man accused of attempted murder and other charges in a pair of incidents in Emporia three years ago will have a hearing in Lyon County District Court this week. Marcos Diaz is in court Wednesday for a pretrial conference. One of the nine counts initially lodged against Diaz in...
Suspects recently highlighted by Lyon County Crime Stoppers arrested, hearings scheduled
Searches for two Lyon County suspects wanted for bond revocation purposes didn’t last long. Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced separate rewards for 33-year-old Kopana Abdalla-Lenox and 19-year-old Keagan Hinrichs on Saturday. Crime Stoppers made a follow-up announcement late Monday to say both had been captured. Court documents indicate Abdalla-Lenox...
Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 12-year-old in Topeka after fleeing to Mexico
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 16 years on the run, a man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of an underage girl. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that on Wednesday Efrain Garcia-Castillo was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2006. He must serve a minimum of […]
Lyon County drug distribution suspect has hearings in two separate cases this week
One woman will be in Lyon County District Court twice this week as separate criminal cases move forward. Nikki Rae Garrison will be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on drug distribution and other charges. Besides distribution, Garrison was charged with possession of paraphernalia, both with intent to use and intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate after an alleged incident Aug. 5.
Emporia Police investigating copper theft from local business
Emporia Police are investigating a reported copper theft from a downtown Emporia address. Officers took a burglary and criminal trespass report at 301 Market early Sunday evening, although the alleged incident could have happened Saturday night or earlier in the day Sunday. Early indications are about $6,500 in copper was stolen.
Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces rewards for two bond revocation suspects
After announcing the arrest of a suspect late last week, Lyon County Crime Stoppers is announcing separate searches for two other suspects. Crime Stoppers says rewards of up to $1,000 are available in the arrests of 33-year-old Kopano Abdalla-Lenox and 19-year-old Keagan Hinrichs. Both are wanted for bond revocation, although case details are not immediately available.
Riley County Arrest Report November 15
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SARAH DENISE NEVILLS, 29, Manhattan, Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship; Bond $2,000. ELISHA LEE ANN PITTMAN,...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas men were transporting methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Sycamore in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, deputies located illegal narcotics. Two...
Emporia City Commissioner contends new city policy prohibiting ‘unlawful camping’ on public property is aimed directly at local homeless population
Emporia City Commissioners have enacted a new policy that will make “unlawful camping” in a public space a misdemeanor crime. The ordinance will establish a new city code prohibiting camping on public property without a permit. According to City Attorney Christina Montgomery, the city, in cooperation with the Emporia Police Department, will now begin developing the permit application process.
Council Grove man arrested after meth, marijuana found in his home
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man was arrested after officers found meth and marijuana in his home. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officers executed a search warrant at 124 S. 4th St. in Council Grove. During the...
Man accused of running over Fallen Officer Memorial in Topeka arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing charges of criminal desecration following a crash that ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Law Enforcement Center. Topeka Police say Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran a red light at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street, went northbound through the parking […]
TPD identifies woman arrested for stabbing near Villa West
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been identified as the suspect arrested for a stabbing near the Villa West Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Kimberly Melissa Rivera, 22, of Topeka, was arrested for an overnight stabbing and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces capture of suspect wanted for probation revocation
Nearly two weeks after Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced a reward in her case, Anna Titus has been captured by law enforcement. Late last month, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $1,000 for Titus, who was wanted for probation revocation. Titus had pleaded no contest to drug possession in September, with charges of drug and paraphernalia possession dropped. Court documents indicate Titus changed residence without permission from Lyon County Court Services, used several drugs and then failed to return to Empower House as directed in her probation agreement.
Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Legion in Manhattan is out around $8,100 after cash was stolen from its ATM and safe and its building was damaged. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. officials were called to the American Legion building at 114 McCall Rd. with reports of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest
A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
