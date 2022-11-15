James Maddison may have got the call from Gareth Southgate last week, but he still hasn’t got the memo. While 110% of footballers go into interviews looking to say as little as possible – at the end of the day, Geoff, that’s the name of the game – Maddison sees them as a blank canvas to have fun and express his personality. Just like he does on the field. Of course, there’s been a lot of talk about air-conditioned stadiums at the egregious farce that is the Human Rights World Cup, but the England squad have benefitted similarly from Maddison’s inclusion. He’s a breath of the fresh stuff in a team who, in the past year, have been criticised for their perceived malodorousness.

16 MINUTES AGO