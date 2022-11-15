Read full article on original website
Rod Stewart Says He Rejected $1 Million To Perform At Qatar World Cup
"It’s not right to go," the "Maggie May" singer said of the Qatar-hosted event.
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Leicester’s Ashleigh Plumptre: ‘I love everything about being in Nigeria’
Right to her core, Ashleigh Plumptre is a Leicester City player. Growing up in Melton Mowbray, about a 30 minutes’ drive from the city, the 24-year-old defender played for the club’s centre of excellence from the age of eight to 14, having started playing a few years earlier for a local girls’ side.
digitalspy.com
Britain’s Got Talent and Masked Dancer stars team up for new project
Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts and The Masked Dancer’s Peter Crouch are forming an unlikely partnership, with the pair teaming up for a Christmas album. Potts, who won the ITV talent show in 2007, will collaborate with the former footballer for Crouchy Conducts the Classics, a charity album released to commemorate the beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
When does Mexico play in World Cup? Here’s the complete Cup group schedule
Mexico is in the same group as Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
BREAKING: Former Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill Retires
Gary Cahill has made the decision to retire from football after a brilliant career.
James Maddison and a breath of the air-conditioned fresh stuff
James Maddison may have got the call from Gareth Southgate last week, but he still hasn’t got the memo. While 110% of footballers go into interviews looking to say as little as possible – at the end of the day, Geoff, that’s the name of the game – Maddison sees them as a blank canvas to have fun and express his personality. Just like he does on the field. Of course, there’s been a lot of talk about air-conditioned stadiums at the egregious farce that is the Human Rights World Cup, but the England squad have benefitted similarly from Maddison’s inclusion. He’s a breath of the fresh stuff in a team who, in the past year, have been criticised for their perceived malodorousness.
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
Prince of Wales presents shirts to England squad ahead of World Cup
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George’s Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.William joined a private meeting at the team’s Staffordshire training ground on Monday evening.Video showed him presenting the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts.England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William.“What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts,” he said.The players were then called up one by one.William posed for an individual photo with each of them.After the presentation, he told the team the whole...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse on impact of 'Africa's Titanic'
As Senegal embarked on their golden year of 2002, when they reached both their first Africa Cup of Nations final and World Cup quarter-final, there was little doubt as to the player in charge on the pitch. Dogged, tenacious and hyper-professional, Teranga Lions skipper Aliou Cisse was present for all...
BBC
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
BBC
England v New Zealand: Joe Cokanasiga ruled out of All Blacks Test
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Wing Joe Cokanasiga has been ruled out of England's autumn Test against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday because of an ankle problem.
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC
Should Firmino be kept at Anfield?
Should Roberto Firmino be kept at Anfield beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of the season?. The subject was brought up on the latest edition of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. Grace Mailey, who contributes to The Anfield Wrap, said: "His form this...
BBC
Schmeichel 'believes in fairytales' for Ronaldo future
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he "believes in fairytales" and still holds hope for a future for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Portugal forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has drawn widespread criticism this week after he accused United of "betraying" him and said he had "no respect" for boss Erik ten Hag.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
