Columbia, MO

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. NMSU

By Matthew Postins
Mizzou Sports Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAnCC_0jBYckeN00

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the New Mexico State Aggies. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Missouri Tigers, coming off a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, will return home to face the New Mexico State Aggies at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Tigers (4-6, 2-5 in SEC) lost to the Volunteers, 66-24, last week, putting them on the brink of missing a bowl game. To reach one, the Tigers will need to beat the Aggies on Saturday and follow that up with a win over Arkansas in the season finale. Beating Tennessee was going to be a tall order to start with for the Tigers, but it snapped a three-game winning streak for Missouri.

New Mexico State (4-5) offers the Tigers a chance to set the stage for a compelling finale with Arkansas. The Aggies are playing as an FBS independent. But, next season the Aggies will join Conference USA. NMSU has a much-improved defense from a year ago, as they’re ranked among the Top 40 programs in the country in total defense.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Aggies on Saturday:

Game Information : Missouri Tigers vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Date/Time : Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Where : Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Missouri minus-28

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline : Missouri -5000 (-110); New Mexico State +1400 (-118)

TV/Streaming : ESPNU, FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM.

