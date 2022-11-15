ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Drivers should watch out for new speed limits on Socorro Road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new speed limits on Socorro Road after a speed study was conducted. TxDOT crews installed the new reduced speed limit signs last week. Singh Street to Bovee Road is going from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police investigating homicide, related shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Thursday, Nov. 10. The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating. Last Thursday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr.   There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested on Indecency with a Child charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 66-year-old man is behind bars, charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), Mark Rotz was arrested Monday, November 14 after an investigation by EPPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Detectives say a child being cared for at Tessy’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy

EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Española...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Most El Pasoans want county's certificates of obligation to be up for a vote

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border

In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy