Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
cbs4local.com
Drivers should watch out for new speed limits on Socorro Road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new speed limits on Socorro Road after a speed study was conducted. TxDOT crews installed the new reduced speed limit signs last week. Singh Street to Bovee Road is going from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles...
Police investigating homicide, related shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Thursday, Nov. 10. The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating. Last Thursday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr. There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside […]
KVIA
Husband of child care employee in east El Paso arrested; charged with 2 counts of indecency with child
EL PASO, Texas -- The husband of an east El Paso daycare employee has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Mark Rotz, 66, is married to an employee at Tessy's Home Day Care at the 3400 block of Freeport.
Man arrested on Indecency with a Child charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 66-year-old man is behind bars, charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), Mark Rotz was arrested Monday, November 14 after an investigation by EPPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Detectives say a child being cared for at Tessy’s […]
cbs4local.com
Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan still waiting for reimbursement from TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Drivers that were impacted by the rebar on Doniphan in the Upper Valley last month have yet to get reimbursed by the Texas Department of Transportation. Many drivers had to come out of pocket to pay for their damaged tires. CBS4 reached out to...
KFOX 14
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: Why can't more commercial traffic be diverted to other bridges?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As CBS4's John Purvis reported in a Tough Questions Special Report last week, the federal government's planned expansion of the Bridge of the Americas could lead to the demise of a number of nearby properties, including the El Paso County Coliseum. The government says...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Commissioners vote on issuing $100 million Certificates of Obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners proposed $100 million in certificates of obligation and voted on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public about it on Thursday. The money would go towards new and existing projects including:. The County Courthouse - develop a countywide...
El Paso Police: Nothing to Do About Creepy “Assault Rifle” Guy
Last week, the El Paso Police Department put this out on their Twitter:. I guess the cops were getting calls about this…individual. You know the old, “If you see something, SAY something” advice?. That sounds like what people who reported this…person…were doing. Hey, there’s a...
cbs4local.com
Murder case involving 2 shooting victims in northeast El Paso remains unsolved
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The murder case where a 52-year-old man was found dead inside a home in northeast El Paso remains unsolved. The victim, who remains unidentified, was found dead inside a home at 8601 Robert Drive on Thursday. Police said police officers responded to a call...
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
KVIA
District attorney’s office claims audio tapes in Walmart case were altered
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso district attorney's office says two of the three audio tapes used in an ad litem report, the same report that accuses a "representative" of District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of threatening and impersonating the family of a Walmart victim, are altered from their original recording.
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Española...
cbs4local.com
Most El Pasoans want county's certificates of obligation to be up for a vote
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border
In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife to death dies at the hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing his wife has died at the hospital. Officials with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office said Robert Yacone died on Wednesday. The Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said Yacone died while...
