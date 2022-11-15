ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.

