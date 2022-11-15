Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
WSET
Lynchburg Parks & Rec announces return of 'Celebration of Lights' at Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Celebration of Lights, hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, is coming back to Riverside Park for its 7th year. The display will open on Dec. 2 and run nightly, from 5 to 10 p.m., until January 1, 2023. The free family-friendly, drive-through attraction includes...
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University plans to build new dorm and parking garage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University has announced plans to build a new residence hall and parking garage. The new residence hall will be between Commons III and the New Reber-Thomas Dining Hall. It will be 166,908 square feet and 10 stories tall. It will house 654 student beds, with two students per room with a shared private bathroom. The dorm construction is projected to begin as early as January and is expected to be complete by the Fall 2024 semester.
WSET
Jefferson Forest students looking to raise $20,000 for regional theatre competition
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Students at Jefferson Forest High School need your help in order to send them to a 10-state regional theatre competition. The Cavalier Theatre's rendition of The Beggar's Opera earned them a top-two finish at the Virginia Theatre Association (VTA) conference, out of 33 competing schools. This qualifies them for the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in Lexington, Kentucky March 1-5. The group now needs $20,000 to cover the expenses.
WSET
Plans in motion to revitalize the Schoolfield District in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There are plans in motion to revitalize the Schoolfield District in Danville which is the future home of Caesars Virginia. WRT is behind the conceptual design for what the Schoolfield District could look like. The design encompasses ideas from residents in the Schoolfield District. Danville's...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City holds community meeting on affordable housing and homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke and community partners are looking for solutions to address the ongoing issue of homelessness. Service providers across the Valley met Tuesday morning to discuss the results of a community survey on homelessness. The meeting came ahead of a public community forum Tuesday evening, where residents were invited to share their thoughts.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Lake Christian Ministries given 147 coats, $1,000
The Ladies’ Auxiliary of SML Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4344 recently collected and donated 147 new and gently used winter coats to Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta. These coats will be distributed to adults and children in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. In addition to these coats, the Auxiliary also raised and donated $1,000 to the Franklin County Warming Shelter located at Redwood United Methodist Church.
WBTM
Danville Police Celebrate First ‘Reach One’ Milestone
The Danville Police Department celebrated their first “Reach One” thirty day milestone on Tuesday. The department partners with Danville Public Schools students who want to improve themselves. This can be focused on their behavior, grades, attendance, and more. These students have one-on-one conversations with officers and build positive...
WSET
'Kids Square' in Roanoke officially opens construction exhibit
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Construction Zone at Kids Square is now open. This new Construction Zone is a part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square. Sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery, the new 1,500-square-foot space features construction-related exhibits Kids...
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML business renovates historic house
Restoration Housing recently announced that the historic rehabilitation of their sixth house in Roanoke has been completed. Smith Mountain Lake-based TBS Construction performed the renovation. The circa 1900 structure located in the Belmont neighborhood of Southeast Roanoke sat vacant for many years before undergoing a major renovation over the course...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
WSET
Lynchburg restaurants pledge profits to support of Iron & Ale after tragic shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Restaurants in the Hill City are coming together to show support for the crew and family members at Iron and Ale. My Dog Duke's Diner, The Water Dog, and Market at Main are stepping up and helping out their fellow restaurant. Dave Henderson is the...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WSET
Amherst County Humane Society donates $5000 to K-9 program
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Humane Society took its support beyond animals under its care to donate to the K-9 program for local law enforcement. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to announce a donation of $5,040 had been made by the humane society.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSET
LU Nursing Program meets increased demand for mental health training
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In response to a continued need for mental health services in the United States and worldwide, Liberty University’s School of Nursing launched a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) program in 2018, and today, the school says it is the fastest-growing program in the nursing school.
WSET
Road work begins on Danville street
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville drivers, prepare for some road work affecting some routes in the area. Milling and paving has begun on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The road work will require alternating lane closures, and the project will take two or three weeks depending...
WDBJ7.com
Over 50 employers with 300+ job openings attend Averett University’s career fair
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University hosted its largest career fair yet for its students Tuesday morning. Over 50 employers from the Dan River region and even other states were there to fill more than 300 open job and internship positions. “In this economy, we definitely have a labor shortage,”...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
