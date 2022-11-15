Read full article on original website
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert DaysCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Virginia Western culinary professor to compete at Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College Chef Ted Polfelt is preparing to compete at the highest levels of international competition as part of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA. This team assembles an elite cadre of chefs who train and compete over the course of...
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
WSET
Some Alleghany Highlands schools to release early due to heating issues
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Alleghany High School and other schools in the district will release students at 1:15 p.m. on Monday due to heating issues. The early release will also affect Clifton Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School because bus transportation routes are linked. The Alleghany Highlands...
WSET
'Impractical Jokers' star coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A popular television comedian is coming to the Star City in April 2023. The Berglund Center announced Tuesday that comedian Joe Gatto coming to Roanoke on April 13, 2023. Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows...
WSET
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
WSET
Thanksgiving holiday calls for solid waste collection schedule changes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Roanoke is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day. The city said offices will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. As a result, the...
WSET
Suspect in custody after social media threat made on Galax City Schools: Police
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — The Galax Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a social media threat made on Galax City Public Schools on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that all Galax City Schools were sheltering in place following the threat being investigated by police.
WSET
Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
