Blacksburg, VA

WSET

Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

'Impractical Jokers' star coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A popular television comedian is coming to the Star City in April 2023. The Berglund Center announced Tuesday that comedian Joe Gatto coming to Roanoke on April 13, 2023. Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
SALEM, VA

