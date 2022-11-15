ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service

Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels

Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy