3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society announces winners of 2022 ‘Rescue Brew’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A photogenic dog and cat are now the two new faces of this year’s Rescue Brew Beer. The winners of the spokesdog and spokescat contest for the Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina initiative were announced on Saturday. A 10-month-old Maine Coon...
Plans unveiled for Charleston’s new Hope Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who don’t have a place to call home will soon have a new resource center to turn to. On Friday, Lowcountry leaders unveiled the plans for the future Hope Center, which will be located at 9 Cunnington Avenue. “I really believe at the end of the day that a community […]
abcnews4.com
The PINK HOUSE to host food distribution event Saturday
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The PINK HOUSE Neighborhood Resource Center is hosting a food distribution event on Saturday, Nov.18. The event is at 1551 Mulberry Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you need your groceries delivered, call or text (843) 732-0432. Give your name, address, and phone...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina neighbors, police work together to save kitten from storm drain
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors and police in a South Carolina community came together to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. The Goose Creek Police Dept. said an odd request came on Sunday, Nov. 13 from a council member needing assistance to help save a kitten.
live5news.com
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
3 Berkeley County fire departments merge to cut costs, improve fire service
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three fire departments in Berkeley County are merging to cut costs and improve fire service in the community. Berkeley County leaders said the Pine Ridge Fire Department in Summerville, Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department in Ridgeville, and Long Ridge Rural Fire Department in Moncks Corner consolidated services this month to better […]
All-female muralist group painting across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A cold wind blowing through cloudy skies on Rivers Avenue doesn’t stop Allison Dunavant’s day at work. The Lowcountry muralist is painting the side of an historic building in North Charleston and needs to finish before a tropical storm comes through. She spends most of her day on a boom lift, […]
abcnews4.com
Construction underway at Dorchester Co. 17k sqft Emergency Operations & Dispatch center
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government's construction of a new Emergency Operations and Dispatch center facility is coming along nicely. ,The 17,000-square-foot building has the following features:. 45 positions on the EOC floor. 20 dispatch console positions. Sleeping quarters. Secure bay for command post. Commercial Kitchen. Press...
live5news.com
Red Cross assisting N. Charleston family after fire damages home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help a family whose home was damaged by a fire. The fire broke out at a home on Butler Street, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said. Disaster volunteers are assisting eight people displaced by the fire by...
Roper Hospital Medical Campus coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s leading hospitals is set to construct a new medical campus in the heart of North Charleston. Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion to build a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus at the site of the former North Charleston City Hall off […]
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
live5news.com
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
counton2.com
NCPD searching for missing endangered man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
counton2.com
Lowcountry Food Bank, Hendrick Automotive team up to fight food insecurity
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) has received a $75,000 donation from Rick Hendrick Automotive to fund the fight against food insecurity. The partnership spans nearly a decade, with Hendrick Automotive hosting many holiday food drives over the years. This year, the groups brought in the...
live5news.com
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
live5news.com
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
live5news.com
