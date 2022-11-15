The Troy Genealogical Society is currently working to honor the legacy of several veterans interred in the city cemetery. The society is working to raise funds to clean the headstones of about 40 government-issued markers belonging to veterans. The work is being planned for April, when the weather is warmer. In the interim, members are compiling service records and history of those veterans in an effort to tell their stories.

TROY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO