ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town And Country, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timestribunenews.com

Troy Genealogical Society plans headstone cleaning for April

The Troy Genealogical Society is currently working to honor the legacy of several veterans interred in the city cemetery. The society is working to raise funds to clean the headstones of about 40 government-issued markers belonging to veterans. The work is being planned for April, when the weather is warmer. In the interim, members are compiling service records and history of those veterans in an effort to tell their stories.
TROY, IL
timestribunenews.com

John Deere enthusiasts break ground after two cancellations

The Southern Illinois Green Iron Club (SIGIC) gathered in Troy this past Sunday to till land, educate and preserve farming culture. After breakfast, eight members of the SIGIC mounted their antique tractors at around 10:30 a.m. and cultivated about 40 acres of land at 7715 Bouse Road. There were a variety of tractors out there putting in work, ranging from one to four bottom plows. They finished plowing right at dusk.
TROY, IL
timestribunenews.com

TFPD swears-in first female paramedic, tax levy to stay as is

An historic moment kicked off the Troy Fire Protection meeting on Wednesday, as officials swore in the first full-time female paramedic to ever serve with the district. Paramedic Faith Tarr drew a round of applause from fellow firefighters and community members as she took the oath administered by Board Secretary Fred Patterson. Following the administration of the oath, her daughter Avery pinned on her badge.
TROY, IL
timestribunenews.com

Bond reduction hearing Monday for Troy arson, murder suspect

A hearing is set for Monday to determine if a man accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson in Troy will be granted a bond reduction. Attorneys for Michael Sloan Jr., 40, will present arguments for a $400,000 bond with a 10% allowance at 1 p.m. before Associate Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder. Madison County district attorneys are asking that Sloan be held without the possibility of bond.
TROY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy