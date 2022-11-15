ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas

People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
TEXAS STATE
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
CADDO PARISH, LA
"Frosty", the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex

“Frosty”, the windshield Grinch, is active in the …. Frosty, the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex. New school-based health care center opens inside …. The new location offers a full medical office for students. Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special thank …. Academy Sports and Outdoors expressed its...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
SHREVEPORT, LA
BPSO investigating false active shooter report at Benton HS

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter on the campus of Benton High School late Wednesday morning. The call came in just before 11:50 a.m., reporting a white male on campus with a rifle and that students...
BENTON, LA
Hustler Hollywood to remain closed for now

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The opening of Hustler Hollywood in Shreveport hit another roadblock during Monday’s hearing. According to court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered the City of Shreveport to reinspect the store. According to Shreveport city codes, only 20% of the store’s interior sales or display space can contain sexually explicit items. Attorneys for Hustler claim the store only contains 18.5% sexually oriented products.
SHREVEPORT, LA
La. Dept. of Education releases K-12 school performance scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) officials released performance scores for districts and schools Wednesday morning. The department reported school performance scores statewide were the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic at 77.1. Officials said 62.8% of Louisiana schools improved compared to 2021. “Returning our...
LOUISIANA STATE
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
Benton teen missing after crashing grandfather’s car

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Brayson Donelson, who lives with his grandfather in Benton, was last seen asleep in his bet at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
BENTON, LA
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
LOUISIANA STATE
David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
KEITHVILLE, LA
SPD investigating former Shreveport Economic Development Director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police confirm an investigation is underway involving former Shreveport Director of Economic Development Drew Mouton. A spokesperson for the police department says the investigation was prompted by allegations brought to its attention regarding Mouton, but they will not confirm the nature of the allegations or potential charges. Sources tell NBC 6 News the allegations are criminal in nature.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mississippi River rising after record lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero by November 21.
MEMPHIS, TN
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Travis R. James, 38, of Baton Rouge was sentenced on Nov. 10 to 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ALDI grocery store coming to southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new major grocery chain is coming to Shreveport soon. Aldi is planning to build a new location in southwest Shreveport as part of its recent expansion. Construction of the new 19,423 square-foot grocery store is planned for the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd. in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local farm offers home-grown turkeys for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local farmers are teaming up to bring home-grown turkeys to the table this Thanksgiving. Robert Cruz of Opt-In Farm spoke with KTAL/KMSS about the new local source for the festive bird offered through Mahaffey Farms in Haughton. Opt-In Farm is a five-acre farmstead in Keithville....
HAUGHTON, LA

