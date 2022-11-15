Seemingly every game the Dallas Mavericks play comes with some sort of statistical marvel. There are two main varieties. More often than not, Luka Doncic is hitting some new historic benchmark. He opened the season with the longest streak of 30-point games since Wilt Chamberlain. His usage rate will challenge records set by James Harden and Russell Westbrook. By averaging 33.3 points per game thus far, there is a good chance he'll win the scoring title. If the Mavericks are going to win anything this season, he'll probably have to.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO