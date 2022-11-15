ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Mavericks' offense hits historic low in loss to Rockets with Luka Doncic out

Seemingly every game the Dallas Mavericks play comes with some sort of statistical marvel. There are two main varieties. More often than not, Luka Doncic is hitting some new historic benchmark. He opened the season with the longest streak of 30-point games since Wilt Chamberlain. His usage rate will challenge records set by James Harden and Russell Westbrook. By averaging 33.3 points per game thus far, there is a good chance he'll win the scoring title. If the Mavericks are going to win anything this season, he'll probably have to.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Collapse, Can't Handle Heat in Loss to Miami

The Phoenix Suns will sure be glad to return home. On their fourth and final game of a seven-day road trip, the Suns ran out of gas after being up by as much as 13 in the fourth quarter in their 113-112 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Luka Doncic Records 42-Point Triple-Double Amid Usage Concerns

The workload for Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic was a hot topic in recent days. Last week, the NBA All-Star admitted that he was already feeling fatigued from carrying such a heavy load of the team’s offense. Doncic was off to an incredible, but unsustainable, start as he scored 30+points in nine straight games to start the season.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy