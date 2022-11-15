Read full article on original website
Devin Booker makes it clear he’s angry with officiating after Miami Heat victory over Phoenix Suns
The Miami Heat earned a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday at home, but the game seemingly left Suns star Devin Booker feeling like Phoenix didn’t get a fair whistle. Miami attempted 25 free throws in the game, and Phoenix attempted just four. That’s obviously a huge disparity, and Booker spoke about it after the contest.
Tim Hardaway Apologizes For Making Rape Joke on Air
Tim Hardaway made a rape joke during a Warriors broadcast and quickly apologized.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
‘That one goes down in history’: Butler, Adebayo give Heat winning blueprint in comeback
Miami closed on a 24-10 run to stun the Suns and finally get to .500.
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Tim Hardaway apologizes for making rape joke during Warriors broadcast: ‘I used a poor choice of words’
Tim Hardaway apologized for making a rape joke during Monday night’s Warriors/Spurs broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area, lamenting what he described as a “poor choice of words.”
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance
Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
"I have nothing against Orlando" - Penny Hardaway on leaving the Orlando Magic for the Phoenix Suns
Despite all the drama, Penny Hardaway amicably left the Orlando Magic in 1999.
Mavericks' offense hits historic low in loss to Rockets with Luka Doncic out
Seemingly every game the Dallas Mavericks play comes with some sort of statistical marvel. There are two main varieties. More often than not, Luka Doncic is hitting some new historic benchmark. He opened the season with the longest streak of 30-point games since Wilt Chamberlain. His usage rate will challenge records set by James Harden and Russell Westbrook. By averaging 33.3 points per game thus far, there is a good chance he'll win the scoring title. If the Mavericks are going to win anything this season, he'll probably have to.
Suns Collapse, Can't Handle Heat in Loss to Miami
The Phoenix Suns will sure be glad to return home. On their fourth and final game of a seven-day road trip, the Suns ran out of gas after being up by as much as 13 in the fourth quarter in their 113-112 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Luka Doncic Records 42-Point Triple-Double Amid Usage Concerns
The workload for Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic was a hot topic in recent days. Last week, the NBA All-Star admitted that he was already feeling fatigued from carrying such a heavy load of the team’s offense. Doncic was off to an incredible, but unsustainable, start as he scored 30+points in nine straight games to start the season.
