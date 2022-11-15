FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.

