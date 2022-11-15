ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Fired College Football Head Coach Has Filed Lawsuit

Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit after getting fired last year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Rolovich is suing the university, athletic director Pat Chun, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The 32-page lawsuit claims discrimination against religion, a breach of contract, and violations of his First and 14th Amendment rights.
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Football Power Rankings Top 25

ESPN has updated its college football power rankings top 25 following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season. Following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season, the Worldwide Leader updated its power rankings top 25 poll. The Worldwide Leader has Georgia at No. 1, with Ohio State coming in at...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheez-It Bowl Announcement

Bowl season is about to be a lot cheesier this year and beyond. The Cheez-It has been named the new sponsor of the Citrus Bowl, meaning we now have the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to go along with the annual Cheez-It Bowl. The Cheez-It Bowl has been the name of the former Champs Sports/Camping World/Russell Athletic Bowl since 2020.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Bowl Game Has A New Name

Cheez-It is so committed to bowl season that it's doubling up on the amount of games it'll sponsor. For the past two seasons, the Cheez-It Bowl has been played in Orlando, Florida. Last year's game featured Clemson and Iowa State. Well, it was just announced on Tuesday that Cheez-It will...
ORLANDO, FL
Athlon Sports

Notable College Athletic Director Fired On Monday

One Big 12 school is beginning their search for a new athletic director this Monday morning.  After struggling to form a sustainable and successful football program in his seven years at West Virginia, Shane Lyons' tenure as athletic director for the Mountaineers has come to an abrupt ...
MORGANTOWN, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Utah

Obviously, no one wants to see a player go down with an injury, but when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was seen being helped off the field after a hit to the knee, you could hear a pin drop inside Autzen Stadium. The fate of the Oregon Ducks football season could rest on Nix’s knee. They need him to be able to play. It would be the difference between a possible Pac-12 title with a trip to the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the Sun Bowl. When asked in his Monday press conference, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning didn’t give specifics, but...
EUGENE, OR

