Radio RAMPA visited MTA headquarters on Wednesday, only to find out that MTA’s CEO and Chairman – John (“Janno”) Lieber – has a Polish citizenship!. Janno Lieber has been in office since January 2022. In an exclusive interview with Radio RAMPA, the head of MTA talked about his POLISH CITIZENSHIP, which he officially received a year ago. His name – JANNO – is actually JANEK, in honor of his father’s uncle, Janek, who died in 1940 fighting the Nazis for Poland. Grandfather of Janno Lieber was born in Krakow. Hear this story only on Radio RAMPA.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO