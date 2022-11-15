Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks sentenced to six life sentences plus 762 yearsThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
Three observations from the Boston Celtics' blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Boston Celtics (11-3) visited the Atlanta Hawks (9-5) on Wednesday. Boston wanted to push its winning streak to eight games. Atlanta wanted to build on Monday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics got 44 points from their bench in a 126-101 victory over the Hawks. Jaylen Brown...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense crumbles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks in 113-98 loss
MILWAUKEE -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost their way. Despite a blistering start, the kind required on the road against one of the league’s title favorites, the Cavs got demolished by the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, 113-98. The Cleveland losing streak is now five after racing to an impressive...
Bucks Nation held its collective breath as Giannis Antetokounmpo went down versus the Atlanta Hawks
The entire Bucks Nation had a massive scare as Giannis Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle in the loss against the Hawks
Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game
Donovan Mitchell remains questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television listings for the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo
Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Despite being shorthanded, the Bucks took care of bussiness led by Brook and Giannis to beat a dynamic Cavs team
Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral
Evan Mobley had a massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Paul George's Injury Status For Pistons-Clippers Game
Paul George is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers.
CBS Sports
Bucks vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Milwaukee Bucks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 6 of last year. Milwaukee and Cleveland will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.
Cavaliers at Bucks: Live updates as Cleveland and Milwaukee look to take back early-season momentum
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- The Cavaliers are looking to regain their early-season momentum and they’ll be trying to do so Wednesday against a team that’s after the same goal in the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (8-5) were on a hot streak, winning eight...
Gameday preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks look to snap their losing streak as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers
ESPN
Hunter, Young lead Hawks past Giannis, Bucks 121-106
MILWAUKEE -- — De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the...
Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups
The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups.
Comments / 0