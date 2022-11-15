Read full article on original website
Devin Booker makes it clear he’s angry with officiating after Miami Heat victory over Phoenix Suns
The Miami Heat earned a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday at home, but the game seemingly left Suns star Devin Booker feeling like Phoenix didn’t get a fair whistle. Miami attempted 25 free throws in the game, and Phoenix attempted just four. That’s obviously a huge disparity, and Booker spoke about it after the contest.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
‘That one goes down in history’: Butler, Adebayo give Heat winning blueprint in comeback
Miami closed on a 24-10 run to stun the Suns and finally get to .500.
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, NBA stars forever connected, meet for 1st time in 638 days
From the moment Zion Williamson and Ja Morant became the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, their careers forever have been linked. And when you consider both are South Carolina natives and once played on the same AAU team, the connection runs even deeper. Yet, to this point, NBA fans too often...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Tim Hardaway apologizes for making rape joke during Warriors broadcast: ‘I used a poor choice of words’
Tim Hardaway apologized for making a rape joke during Monday night’s Warriors/Spurs broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area, lamenting what he described as a “poor choice of words.”
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
"I have nothing against Orlando" - Penny Hardaway on leaving the Orlando Magic for the Phoenix Suns
Despite all the drama, Penny Hardaway amicably left the Orlando Magic in 1999.
ESPN
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
Luka Doncic Records 42-Point Triple-Double Amid Usage Concerns
The workload for Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic was a hot topic in recent days. Last week, the NBA All-Star admitted that he was already feeling fatigued from carrying such a heavy load of the team’s offense. Doncic was off to an incredible, but unsustainable, start as he scored 30+points in nine straight games to start the season.
Yardbarker
Suns Collapse, Can't Handle Heat in Loss to Miami
The Phoenix Suns will sure be glad to return home. On their fourth and final game of a seven-day road trip, the Suns ran out of gas after being up by as much as 13 in the fourth quarter in their 113-112 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night.
ESPN
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we...
