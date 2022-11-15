ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
WREG

Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Receive Brutal Desmond Bane News

The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
WWL-TV

Pelicans: Zion Williamson questionable for Grizzlies game

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans could be without Star Zion Williamson for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's a highly anticipated matchup that will feature the top 2 picks of the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson has had the advantage in their short careers with a 4-0 record against Ja Morant.
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
numberfire.com

Nets' Yuta Watanabe (back) available Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Watanabe was previously listed as questionable after taking a hard fall during Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 23 minutes in that contest and scored 11 points with 5 boards, but Watanabe is unlikely to play as much Tuesday with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry both returning.
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
WGNO

No Zion, no problem: Pelicans dump Memphis

NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/16/22

Yardbarker

Watch: New York Knicks Get HUGE WIN in Salt Lake Over JAZZ | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 15, 2022)

The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
ESPN

Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
