Patrick Beverley gives major credit to LeBron James for Lakers win vs. Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to stop their massive bleeding, at least temporarily, when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Although LeBron James has missed their last two games with a strained adductor, guard Patrick Beverley said that the four-time MVP has been active and engaged during practice.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on...
WWL-TV
Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant's 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range
Memphis Grizzlies Receive Brutal Desmond Bane News
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
Pelicans Look To Build Momentum With Grizzlies Visiting
New Orleans seeks to put together consecutive wins once again, facing their division rival from up the Mississippi River.
WWL-TV
Pelicans: Zion Williamson questionable for Grizzlies game
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans could be without Star Zion Williamson for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's a highly anticipated matchup that will feature the top 2 picks of the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson has had the advantage in their short careers with a 4-0 record against Ja Morant.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant's 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games
numberfire.com
Nets' Yuta Watanabe (back) available Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Watanabe was previously listed as questionable after taking a hard fall during Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 23 minutes in that contest and scored 11 points with 5 boards, but Watanabe is unlikely to play as much Tuesday with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry both returning.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
Grizzlies And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.
CBS Sports
Pelicans vs. Bulls live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. New Orleans will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
No Zion, no problem: Pelicans dump Memphis
NEW ORLEANS — — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant‘s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up […]
Bradley Beal's Status For Thunder-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/16/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 16, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102. TNT chose to broadcast Tuesday’s Memphis-New Orleans matchup at least partly due to the meeting between the first two picks of...
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks Get HUGE WIN in Salt Lake Over JAZZ | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 15, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
ESPN
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
