12 Holiday Shopping Mistakes That’ll Cost You
The holiday season tends to be an expensive time of year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the majority of Americans plan to spend between $250 and $500 on gifts alone. Save More: 9 Bills...
Inflation hits holiday season: Toy makers unveil smaller items priced below $10 as families struggle
Toy company executives said Tuesday how they are providing more affordable product options this holiday season as Americans have less money to spend.
5 Reasons You Should Avoid Shopping on Black Friday
Black Friday was once considered the "busiest shopping day of the year." Deal seekers across the country would flock to stores hoping to save big on everything from electronics to furniture. Holiday...
Inflation is still pushing higher-income shoppers to Walmart for groceries, giving the retailer a boost ahead of the crucial holiday season
Higher-income consumers are still grocery shopping at Walmart, a trend that began earlier this year. Most of Walmart's grocery market-share gain in Q3 came from households making $100,000. Persistent inflation has nudged shoppers toward lower-cost stores and private-label brands. Upper middle-class people are still flocking to Walmart for their groceries.
