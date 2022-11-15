ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Inflation is still pushing higher-income shoppers to Walmart for groceries, giving the retailer a boost ahead of the crucial holiday season

Higher-income consumers are still grocery shopping at Walmart, a trend that began earlier this year. Most of Walmart's grocery market-share gain in Q3 came from households making $100,000. Persistent inflation has nudged shoppers toward lower-cost stores and private-label brands. Upper middle-class people are still flocking to Walmart for their groceries.

