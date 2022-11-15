Read full article on original website
newbooksnetwork.com
Human Development and the Path to Freedom
How has human development evolved during the last 150 years of globalization and economic growth? How has human development been distributed across countries? How do developing countries compare to developed countries? Do social systems matter for well-being? Are there differences in the performance of developing regions over time? Employing a capabilities approach, Human Development and the Path to Freedom: 1870 to the Present (Cambridge University Press, 2022) addresses these key questions in the context of modern economic growth and globalization from c.1870 to the present.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Economics of Gender in China
Alongside rapid socio-economic development, China has achieved remarkable gains in gender equality on metrics like health, education, and labor force participation. Yet, the glass ceiling phenomenon and the underrepresentation of women in management has worsened. Sisi Sung's The Economics of Gender in China (Routledge, 2022) develops a cross-disciplinary paradigm, with economics at its core, to better understand gender in China and women in management in the Chinese business context.
newbooksnetwork.com
Towards a Green China
What does the concept of ecological civilisation mean in practice? And how can we understand the relationship between grand visions, legal systems, green politics and development processes on the ground in contemporary China?. In this episode we focus on China’s environmental ambitions and its increasingly central role in efforts towards...
Putting science first in creating and using the social cost of carbon
As nearly 200 countries are gathered at the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt to discuss how to address climate change, the U.S. government is in the process of developing updated monetary estimates of the damages from emitting carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. Specifically, the Biden administration just released a draft new methodology and estimates as part of a proposal to regulate methane emissions. Called the social cost of carbon (SCC), the estimates may influence much of what people do — from driving our cars and trucks, to heating and cooling our houses, running our factories, producing food, as well as powering our lights and phones. Given its potential impact, it is essential that we prioritize science to best serve the endeavor to reduce CO2 emissions to get it right.
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
newbooksnetwork.com
A Political and Environmental History of Brazilian Ethanol
As the hazards of carbon emissions increase and governments around the world seek to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, the search for clean and affordable alternate energies has become an increasing priority in the twenty-first century. However, one nation has already been producing such a fuel for almost a century: Brazil. Its sugarcane-based ethanol is the most efficient biofuel on the global fuel market, and the South American nation is the largest biofuel exporter in the world.
newbooksnetwork.com
Creationism USA
Who are America's creationists? What do they want? Why do they think Jesus rode around on a dinosaur? In Creationism USA: Bridging the Impasse on Teaching Evolution (Oxford UP, 2021), Adam Laats reveals that common misconceptions about creationism have led Americans into a full century of unnecessary culture-war histrionics about evolution education and creationism. In fact, America does not now and never has had deep, fundamental disagreement about evolution. Not about the actual science of evolution, that is, and not in ways that truly matter to public policy. Americans do have significant disagreements about creationism, though, and Laats offers a new way to understand those battles. By describing the history of creationism and its many variations, this book demonstrates that the real conflict about evolution is not between creationists and evolution. The true landscape of American creationism is far more complicated than headlines suggest.
