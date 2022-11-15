ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County approves funding to address hospital backlog

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County leaders hope a $5 million dollar infusion of cash will help alleviate the hospital backlog. A problem referred to as “a crisis” by Monroe County hospital administrators and other health care providers in the past few weeks. “Right now people who are in the ER spend hours and days languishing […]
WUHF

Rochester's "Buy the Block" program extending beyond today's deadline

Rochester's "Buy the Block" program's application deadline is today. Carol Wheeler who is the manager of housing, and Theodora Finn president of GRHP joined us on Good Day Rochester to talk about the application process, where you can apply, and where to submit the application. For more information and to...
News 8 WROC

Remote work still popular for employees in Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020. But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees. Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in […]
wesb.com

Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
nystateofpolitics.com

How the largest school districts in New York spent pandemic aid

The five largest school districts in New York spent only a small percentage of their federal pandemic recovery aid on early childhood education and may be falling short in using the funds to help with learning loss due to the interruption of in-classroom instruction, a report released Monday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found.
wdkx.com

Monroe County Launches New Recycling App

You ever just wonder ‘is there an app for that?’ Or looking for an app? Well, you no longer have to worry or wonder about an app to tell you what you can and can’t recycle in Monroe County! Monroe County launched a new skill on Amazon’s Alexa app to help with recycling awareness. Alexa users can say “Alexa, open Monroe County Recycling” and ask any questions they have.
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

ABOUT

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

