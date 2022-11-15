Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe County approves funding to address hospital backlog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County leaders hope a $5 million dollar infusion of cash will help alleviate the hospital backlog. A problem referred to as “a crisis” by Monroe County hospital administrators and other health care providers in the past few weeks. “Right now people who are in the ER spend hours and days languishing […]
‘Communities not Cages’ rallies held in Rochester, across the state
In total, seven rallies took place across the state, aiming to urge Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to pass the package in 2023.
Residents voice concern on Fishers Fire District taxes, merging services
Editor’s note: Story has been updated to clarify the name of Victor Farmington Volunteer Ambulance. VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents in Ontario County are trying to find a balance between the tax rate for emergency services and quality of care. At a meeting Tuesday with the Fishers Fire District Board, the public weighed in on […]
Deadline for redistricting decision fast approaches
As the deadline for a decision on the Monroe County redistricted map approaches, both supporters and opponents at a recent public hearing appeared resigned to and preparing for an inevitable impasse and the possibility of the courts making the final decision. County Executive Adam Bello has until Nov. 20 to...
New Monroe Co. public defender sworn in despite claims of illegal vote
Julie Cianca has been sworn in Wednesday following a Tuesday vote to approve her as the nominee, representatives said.
WUHF
Rochester's "Buy the Block" program extending beyond today's deadline
Rochester's "Buy the Block" program's application deadline is today. Carol Wheeler who is the manager of housing, and Theodora Finn president of GRHP joined us on Good Day Rochester to talk about the application process, where you can apply, and where to submit the application. For more information and to...
State officials celebrate completion of affordable housing rehabilitation project in Rochester
Officials said the apartments will remain affordable to households with incomes below or at 60%
WHEC TV-10
Pediatric Urgent Care centers packed with children during tough respiratory virus season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Urgent Care Centers are overwhelmed with young kids coming in with RSV and flu and health officials said this is the highest number of cases they’ve seen in the last decade. Children with the respiratory virus called RSV are filling up urgent cares and families...
Remote work still popular for employees in Finger Lakes region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020. But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees. Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in […]
wesb.com
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
nystateofpolitics.com
How the largest school districts in New York spent pandemic aid
The five largest school districts in New York spent only a small percentage of their federal pandemic recovery aid on early childhood education and may be falling short in using the funds to help with learning loss due to the interruption of in-classroom instruction, a report released Monday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found.
Local businesses celebrate 40 years on Monroe Avenue
Shop Small Monroe will be holding an event on Saturday, November 26 known as "Small Business Saturday."
wdkx.com
Monroe County Launches New Recycling App
You ever just wonder ‘is there an app for that?’ Or looking for an app? Well, you no longer have to worry or wonder about an app to tell you what you can and can’t recycle in Monroe County! Monroe County launched a new skill on Amazon’s Alexa app to help with recycling awareness. Alexa users can say “Alexa, open Monroe County Recycling” and ask any questions they have.
Rochester Fire Department holds ceremony for 17 promoted officers
17 officers were promoted — six were promoted to captains and 11 were promoted to lieutenants.
Ceremony dedicated to fallen soldier and McQuaid graduate
The ceremony honored him with a blessing and dedication of a bench in the Wegman STEM Center Courtyard.
wxxinews.org
'State of Hate in Greater Rochester' report shows majority of Jewish residents feel discrimination has increased
A majority of local Jewish residents recently surveyed feel that discrimination against Jews in the Greater Rochester area has increased over the last couple of years. The State of Hate in Greater Rochester report was commissioned by the Levine Center to End Hate which is part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
Midterm election turnout in Monroe County declines again
A canvass report by the Monroe County Board of Elections released Friday showed that, although early voting numbers were strong, there was another turnout decline among registered voters. Early voting accounted for 55,000 or roughly 20 percent of the votes cast, double the number recorded last year. The 2020 presidential...
The Rochester Beacon
Rochester, NY
931
Followers
891
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.https://rochesterbeacon.com/
Comments / 1