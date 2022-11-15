Are you living life on the edge by sleeping in your car? Well, it depends on where you want to take a nap or sleep for the night! Now, why would anyone want to sleep in their car? First and foremost, we have the obvious reason being that anyone of us could get sleepy behind the wheel while on a long trip. Or, perhaps you've had too much to drink and want to "do the safe thing" and sleep in your car? OR! Maybe you're in the dog house at home and need a place to crash.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO