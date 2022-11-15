ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Details emerge about 4 University of Idaho students slain near campus

Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation.Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police probe ‘Twitch livestream’ that shows Idaho university students at food truck hours before their murder

Police are investigating a video that shows two University of Idaho students in line for a food truck on the night before they were murdered.Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, were found stabbed to death at a house off campus on Sunday in Moscow, Idaho along with their friends Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.Officials described it as a “targeted” attack and claimed there was no imminent threat to the public, but have not yet arrested a suspect and have ruled out murder-suicide.Now camera footage has surfaced apparently showing Ms Mogen and Ms Goncalves waiting in the...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Killer who fatally stabbed 4 University of Idaho students still at large; victim had posted she was "one lucky girl" hours before death

The killer - or killers - who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large early Wednesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. Meanwhile, photos and messages on Instagram show the four as close-knit, longstanding friends, with one victim recently writing she was "one lucky girl to be surrounded by these people."
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Homicide investigation launched after four University of Idaho students found dead in off-campus home

A homicide investigation has been launched after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home close to the campus.The bodies of the four victims were discovered inside the property on King Road, Moscow, just before midday on Sunday after police were called to a report of an unconscious person, according to the Moscow Police Department.Law enforcement officials have remained tightlipped about the cause of deaths and no suspects have been named.There is no longer believed to be an “active threat” around the university but the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide.Following the tragic...
MOSCOW, ID
Mesquite Local News

New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles

Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Independent

Timeline: What we know so far about the murder of four University of Idaho students

Officials in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, have been a little cryptic about what happened to four University of Idaho students who were murdered last weekend.Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.So far, neither the suspect nor the murder weapon have been traced and the police have cautioned the small town of 25,000 people to remain vigilant. So what exactly happened in the hours before and after the students' bodies were discovered? Here's the...
MOSCOW, ID
105.5 The Fan

Are You Breaking Idaho Law By Sleeping In Your Car?

Are you living life on the edge by sleeping in your car? Well, it depends on where you want to take a nap or sleep for the night! Now, why would anyone want to sleep in their car? First and foremost, we have the obvious reason being that anyone of us could get sleepy behind the wheel while on a long trip. Or, perhaps you've had too much to drink and want to "do the safe thing" and sleep in your car? OR! Maybe you're in the dog house at home and need a place to crash.
IDAHO STATE
CNN

Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead outside campus

CNN — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday night in a house near campus have been identified, the city of Moscow’s police department said Monday. The slain students were 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho

A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy