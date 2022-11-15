Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Details emerge about 4 University of Idaho students slain near campus
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation.Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum,...
4 University of Idaho students were likely killed with an "edged weapon," police say; no suspects in custody
Investigators think an edged weapon was used in the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police said Tuesday. Officials said all four students, who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday, are considered victims in the case. No weapons have been located thus far, police said,...
Idaho police say there were other people in the home at the time of quadruple homicide, but declined to say who called 911
More questions than answers continue to plague the Moscow, Idaho, community after the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students -- and police said they cannot assure the community is safe.
Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’
Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
Police probe ‘Twitch livestream’ that shows Idaho university students at food truck hours before their murder
Police are investigating a video that shows two University of Idaho students in line for a food truck on the night before they were murdered.Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, were found stabbed to death at a house off campus on Sunday in Moscow, Idaho along with their friends Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.Officials described it as a “targeted” attack and claimed there was no imminent threat to the public, but have not yet arrested a suspect and have ruled out murder-suicide.Now camera footage has surfaced apparently showing Ms Mogen and Ms Goncalves waiting in the...
Killer who fatally stabbed 4 University of Idaho students still at large; victim had posted she was "one lucky girl" hours before death
The killer - or killers - who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large early Wednesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. Meanwhile, photos and messages on Instagram show the four as close-knit, longstanding friends, with one victim recently writing she was "one lucky girl to be surrounded by these people."
Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students, police say
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted, and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon” in the attack, police said Tuesday.
buzzfeednews.com
Police Said The Killing Of Four Friends In A Home Outside Of The University Of Idaho Campus Was A Targeted Attack
Four University of Idaho students were found dead at a home off campus on Sunday in what police say was a targeted attack, leaving the town of Moscow reeling as authorities search for a suspect. The students were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and...
Police Believe Four University Of Idaho Students Were Stabbed To Death In 'Targeted' Attack
Police now say that the four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves – were all killed with "an edged weapon such as a knife," and that their deaths were targeted. Four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus residence...
Homicide investigation launched after four University of Idaho students found dead in off-campus home
A homicide investigation has been launched after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home close to the campus.The bodies of the four victims were discovered inside the property on King Road, Moscow, just before midday on Sunday after police were called to a report of an unconscious person, according to the Moscow Police Department.Law enforcement officials have remained tightlipped about the cause of deaths and no suspects have been named.There is no longer believed to be an “active threat” around the university but the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide.Following the tragic...
Mesquite Local News
New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles
Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say
Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country over the weekend left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said.
Timeline: What we know so far about the murder of four University of Idaho students
Officials in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, have been a little cryptic about what happened to four University of Idaho students who were murdered last weekend.Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.So far, neither the suspect nor the murder weapon have been traced and the police have cautioned the small town of 25,000 people to remain vigilant. So what exactly happened in the hours before and after the students' bodies were discovered? Here's the...
Mother Of Gabby Petito Highlights Case Of Missing Utah Farmer Dylan Rounds
Dylan Rounds was 19 when he disappeared from his farm in a remote ghost town in Utah. Although there is a suspect named in the case, no arrests have been made. The mother of high-profile murder victim Gabby Petito is highlighting, among others, the missing persons case of Dylan Rounds.
Are You Breaking Idaho Law By Sleeping In Your Car?
Are you living life on the edge by sleeping in your car? Well, it depends on where you want to take a nap or sleep for the night! Now, why would anyone want to sleep in their car? First and foremost, we have the obvious reason being that anyone of us could get sleepy behind the wheel while on a long trip. Or, perhaps you've had too much to drink and want to "do the safe thing" and sleep in your car? OR! Maybe you're in the dog house at home and need a place to crash.
Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead outside campus
CNN — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday night in a house near campus have been identified, the city of Moscow’s police department said Monday. The slain students were 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Police warn of ongoing threat after University of Idaho slayings
Idaho police are now warning there could be a threat to the city of Moscow after four University of Idaho students were slain by an unknown suspect over the weekend. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a press conference Wednesday that residents should be cautious after the grisly murders.
Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho
A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
Families of slain University of Idaho students speak out as suspect eludes authorities: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings. The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene,...
University of Idaho president says shocking murder of four students is 'beyond comprehension’
University of Idaho President Scott Green mourned the loss of four students Wednesday, who were killed in their home near the school over the weekend just before Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0